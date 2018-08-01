Albert Sowa launched his love of sailboats while watching them maneuver on Wolf Lake near his Hegewisch home, but he and his family have taken that love to new lengths — 65 feet, to be precise.
As a young man, Sowa owned and raced smaller sailboats, once hauling a 17-footer across country to compete in (and win) a regatta in San Francisco. When he and his wife, Grace, were married in 1959, he owned a 27-footer, which the couple used to honeymoon on Lake Michigan for the summer.
That was just a small step. The giant leap came in 1969 when Albert saw a magazine ad for plans to build a cement-hulled boat. He and Grace talked it over and Albert said maybe they should try building something a little smaller than the 65-foot (with 3-foot bowsprit) first, but Grace said he should build the boat he really wanted.
“Neither of us really knew what we were getting into,” Albert said.
The ad claimed the project would take two years. The Sowas took almost 30 years to complete it to the point it could be launched, and work on it continues to this day.
Within a year of getting the plans, the cement-hull concept was changed to Fiberglas with son, Hans, doing the mixing and daughter, Katherine, carrying the heavy buckets of the mixture up a ladder to her parents, Albert working inside the boat and Grace, outside. Daughter, Kristine, provided drinks for the rest of the family in the early days.
It took two years just to apply the Fiberglas over the chicken-wire frame, which was four layers thick and reinforced with steel rods. Katherine said all three kids learned to cut steel over the years of the project, Hans became a master welder and Grace became a master plasterer.
Albert, a math teacher at Thornton High School in Harvey, used the school’s machine shop to fashion many of the metal parts while teaching himself and his family all the skills needed to build the boat.
“It was a great way to grow up,” said Katherine, who was just 6 when the project started. “When there was a problem, everyone was involved in deciding how to solve it.”
No TV growing up, only boat-building
They spent most weekends during the school year, even during the winter in their snowsuits, and most summer days working on the boat. Katherine said she and her siblings would pray for rain so they could spend time with friends.
They didn’t get a chance to stay home and watch TV, because their parents haven’t bought one to this day. The kids did get to watch TV at Grandma’s house occasionally or at friends’ homes.
“Not only did we learn a lot while building the boat, we were the strange children because we didn’t have a TV,” Katherine said. “When Hans and Kristine got out on their own, they got the biggest one they could find.”
After the Fiberglas was finally applied, it had to be grinded smooth, a process that took another two years. Several layers of Fiberglas mats were then applied to the hull.
“One of the best things is the kids all learned to use tools,” Grace said. “Now, when they need to do something in their own homes, they are able to do it on their own.”
Installing the steering resulted in a surprise. The first time they tested the turning, they discovered it was backwards, going right when they wanted to go left and vice versa. It had to be taken out and redone correctly.
The boat is a ketch, meaning it has two masts. The mizzen mast is 45 feet long, and the main mast is 65 feet tall. Albert said the wood for the masts cost $15,000, and both were built at the Sowas’ home next to the house with the help of friends and neighbors.
“When people asked what we were doing, Dad said we were building a casket for an anaconda,” Katherine said.
The mast then had to be carried to the road to be put on a truck to take to the boat yard. Once again, they got the help of friends, neighbors and some of Albert’s students for the task.
A calamity was narrowly averted while installing the main mast. The family was hoisting it into place when one of the cables supporting it snapped. It hung partially suspended while Kristine got another cable attached to prevent it from falling and doing either the boat or anyone on the deck serious harm. The masts now are raised and lowered for the boating season with a crane.
Long-awaited 1998 launch fulfills dream
The launch finally came in 1998. Grace said the lengthy construction time was due partially to normal illnesses, and the fact they didn’t always have the money. The Fiberglas cost $100 a container when they started, but, when the oil crisis hit in the 1970s, it jumped to $500. Along with Albert’s teaching salary, Grace worked as an English teacher at then-Purdue University Calumet.
When the launch day finally came, many of the people who helped build it came to watch, including one friend who came all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Nobody knew for sure if it would float, and Hans was stationed inside the boat to check for leaks. It slipped into the water just like it was supposed to.
“That first ride was kind of freaky for me,” Katherine said. “I almost missed it, because I had a heart attack about six months before that. After all those years of working on it, it was very emotional to get that first ride. It was amazing to be on it. I love the boat.”
The boat, which measures 15 feet wide and 7 feet at the water line, was christened with a bottle containing water from the Great Lakes, the Atlantic, the Pacific, the South Pole and many other main bodies of water around the world. The first night, the family slept on board although the boat still wasn’t completed. Now it will sleep eight and has a kitchen and a bathroom.
Somewhere along this odyssey, the Sowas thought they would like to take a cruise around the world. So far it’s never been farther than to Michigan City, and the dream of a world cruise is fading for the now-octogenarian couple. The family takes friends out onto the lake occasionally and returns to picnic at the dock.
Albert said the boat’s future will be decided by the children. Katherine said they have talked about it, and they don’t want to get rid of it. Hans still spends time working on it, and Katherine said it’s still kind of rough on the inside.
“It’s beautiful,” Grace said.
The boat’s name perhaps reflects Grace’s English teaching background. They call it “Ishmael.” Ishmael was a sailor, oarsman and the narrator in Herman Melville's 1851 novel, "Moby-Dick."