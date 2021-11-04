Spaghetti supper a Crown Point tradition for 60 years

CROWN POINT —St. Mary Catholic Community School hosts its 60th annual spaghetti supper on Wednesday at the school, 405 E. Joliet St.

The meal includes a generous serving of spaghetti, Caesar salad, Italian bread, dessert and coffee or milk. Ticket prices are, $6 for senior citizens, $9 for adults age 15-59 and $6 for children 5-14; children 4 and younger eat free.

There are a few changes to how the dinner is handled. There will be no lunch served this year and dine-in dinners are available for reservation only. Reservations are available from 4-7 p.m.

To reserve a table visit http://www.stmarycrownpoint.org/school

Drive-through service is available; call ahead for orders of 10 or more.

Delivery service is also available for lunch and dinner those who have a place of business in the Crown Point area and would prefer to dine in for lunch. Meals are delivered from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

There is a five order minimum for this free delivery service. To request a delivery service order form, call 219-663-0676. A lunch or dinner will be delivered by a St. Mary’s parent. A popular trend lately has been business owners purchasing spaghetti suppers to treat their office staff.

