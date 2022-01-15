Sparkle House a beacon of hope and light in the Region

"I was driving by and drawn to it immediately," she said. "It was covered with weeds and old vines. I knew nobody was in here and would stalk the house knowing I would make it mine. Then one day I saw it as fuchsia and covered in sparkles, like a jewelry box."

After buying the home, she knew she wanted to make it sparkle but didn't know how to go about it. She at first wanted to paint it black, thinking it would sparkle more brightly but found that wasn't the case.

"I tried covering it with costume jewelry but that didn't work," she said. "It wasn't going to sparkle. So I did some research and used adhesive to attach little bits of mirrors."

She learned how to make hypertufa, a mixture of cement, vermiculite and peat moss. She discovered she had to cut out small pieces of mirror so it wouldn't splinter like when she just smashed it up and she could get the effect she wanted.

"It's been wonderful to work on it, almost effortless," she said. "I look at things and wonder, 'How did this happen?' When you're really enjoying something, time flies by. I just listen to Audible books and get to work."