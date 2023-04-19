HOBART — The key to civility is simply following the Golden Rule, Robert Howard Jordan, Jr. believes.

The retired WGN news anchor shared that philosophy at the recent Community Civility Counts Awards Dinner.

“It’s about treating others with civility even if we don’t agree with them,” Jordan said.

Jordan was one of three speakers at the event, held at Avalon Manor. Sharing the podium with him were Michael Huff, Chicago White Sox Director of Youth Baseball and former White Sox player, and Robert L. Woodson, Sr., founder and president of Woodson Center.

Huff, who played seven seasons in the major leagues, credited his close-knit family for helping him achieve the success he has experienced in life.

“It was my parents that were the rock in the pond,” Huff said.

Huff said he taught his own now daughters, who are now adults, to give more than they receive in their communities.

He challenged participants to think about what they could do to lift their own communities.

“Think about what you can do. If consistent, genuine and true civility, those ripples will be huge,” Huff said.

Woodson, who provided the keynote address, said there is a need to unite as a nation and help those who are struggling, especially youth.

The Woodson Center (formerly known as The Center for Neighborhood Enterprise) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1981 by Robert L. Woodson, Sr. to help residents of low-income neighborhoods address the problems in their communities. It's headquartered in Washington, D.C.

“It’s important to come together and put aside false divisions of race,” Woodson said.

Woodson also spoke about the crisis affecting young people of all races, including the high rate of homicides of young black men and drug issues affecting rich and poor alike in Appalachia and Silicon Valley.

“It is a crisis of meaning our young people are facing. If you do not value your life, you take your life,” Woodson said.

Chuck Hughes, president and CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce, is known by many as Mr. Civility. That's because he has been the moving force behind the Region's World Civility Day celebration since April 14, 2016.

This year’s seventh celebration included workshops and speakers earlier in the day at the Barbara and Dean White Community Center in Merrillville.

Ten people received the Civility Champion Awards. They included:

Pastor Dennis Walton, Faith Temple of Christ Church, Gary and Merrillville

Andrew Holmes, Lock It Down, Chicago

Jeffrey Edwards, Gary Community Partnership Corporation, Gary

LaJuan Clemons, Family Life Community Center, Gary

Pastor Robert Szoke, Impact Christian Church, Merrillville

John F. Wilkening, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Whiting

Gregory L. Wilson, Sr., Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Indianapolis

Aaliyah Stewart, the ASW Foundation, Gary

Cynthia Spencer, The Methodist Hospitals, Gary and Merrillville

Talisha Rogers-Hall, United Way of Northwest Indiana, Griffith