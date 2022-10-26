Special buddies inspire young Porter readers to learn

PORTER — Attorney Ken Allen pulled out stuffed animals and pretended to listen to them tell him which student was the chosen recipient. Even the second-graders’ teacher, Heather Dunkle, was given a buddy.

Allen’s $22,000 donation to the United Way of Northwest Indiana for the project is an annual gift he loves giving.

At 4,000 plush toys a year, he figures that he has donated 50,000 to 80,000 of them over the years. The toys are distributed to schools in Lake and Porter counties.

Dunkle has taught at Yost Elementary for 10 years.

“I think it’s one of the most favorite things that the kids love to have in second grade,” she said. “They really help them build confidence, especially when they can be shy or a little bit reluctant to read.”

Anicia Kosky, chief impact officer for United Way of Northwest Indiana, said the agency is happy with the program’s success.

“For almost 10 years, we have been providing the Reading Buddies program to support childhood literacy,” Kosky said. "Our buddies are incorporated into classroom curriculum to help elementary school students build confidence in their reading skills."

Allen read “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss to Dunkle’s students before she shut off the classroom lights so they could read quietly to their new buddies.

“I’ve always tried to recognize the importance of educators and getting a good education,” Allen said.

”My father had the opportunity to attend only four years of school. He was a child of the Depression. He had to go to work when he was 11 or 12. He always instilled in me and my family a high respect for educators and a desire to learn and do well in school.

“I think reading is the core of education and success."

His parents read to him when he was a child. “It was a very literate family in that we were expected to read a lot and do well in school. In hindsight, I’m glad back then it wasn’t so bad to be disciplined by your parents because otherwise I think I’d be outside all day playing instead of reading.”

His delight in donating the stuffed animals comes from seeing children's faces light up.

“There’s really nothing more rewarding than that, is there?”