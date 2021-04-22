Spectacle Entertainment financially boosts community causes

"Helping our community flourish is fundamental to what we do. There’s something very special about lending a helping hand and giving back to those in need through the help of our community associations.”

In addition to cash donations, Meals on Wheels was given a large supply of frozen turkeys in April, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17 received several wheelchairs, previously used at the casino.

Majestic Star also donated a variety of goods including furniture, linens and decor to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana and the Rainbow Shelter for Battered Women, a trauma-informed care emergency shelter that caters to women and their children who are homeless, or victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Teshezia George, executive director of the Gary Commission for Women said, “Our goal is to assist these women rebuild their lives, as well as regain their dignity and strength via empowerment, caring and hope. The donation from Majestic Star benefits our clients tremendously in our determination to bring a degree of physical and emotional comfort to these women and children during their time of need.”