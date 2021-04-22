Spectacle Entertainment financially boosts community causes

GARY — After serving guests for the past twenty-five years at Buffington Harbor in Gary, Majestic Star Casino permanently closed its doors on April 18.
Prior to the closing, parent company Spectacle Entertainment made donations to several community and charitable organizations through the Spectacle ALL-IN program. Designed to integrate the company’s leadership team through a pledge to Northwest Indiana, the program focused on a commitment to diversity, inclusion and giving back through local involvement and fundraising efforts.
Numerous organizations have been on the receiving end of Majestic Star’s generosity over the past two years.
The Salvation Army received a donation of $5,000 for it s December Red Kettle drive. A contribution of $6,900 was given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana in March, and ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen received a donation of $4,730 in April.
Additionally, YWCA of Northwest Indiana and Humane Indiana will share in money donated by Majestic Star guests in the casino’s final “Give $10, Get $10” promotion, which resulted in a total of $2,000.
“The Spectacle ALL-IN program has been extremely meaningful to the entire Majestic Star team over the past two years," said Jahnae Erpenbach, Spectacle Entertainment CEO and Majestic Star Casino general manager.
"Helping our community flourish is fundamental to what we do. There’s something very special about lending a helping hand and giving back to those in need through the help of our community associations.”
In addition to cash donations, Meals on Wheels was given a large supply of frozen turkeys in April, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17 received several wheelchairs, previously used at the casino.
Majestic Star also donated a variety of goods including furniture, linens and decor to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana and the Rainbow Shelter for Battered Women, a trauma-informed care emergency shelter that caters to women and their children who are homeless, or victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Teshezia George, executive director of the Gary Commission for Women said, “Our goal is to assist these women rebuild their lives, as well as regain their dignity and strength via empowerment, caring and hope. The donation from Majestic Star benefits our clients tremendously in our determination to bring a degree of physical and emotional comfort to these women and children during their time of need.”
Also as part of Majestic Star’s dedication to the community, Rich Ruden, assistant general manager and vice president of finance, sits on the board of the Gary Chamber of Commerce. Ruden presented the chamber a check in the amount of $2,000 to assist with its relocation. Office space inside Majestic Star’s pavilion was donated to the Gary Chamber for use from December 2019 through the casino’s closing.
Since the acquisition of Majestic Star Casino by Spectacle Entertainment in March 2019, more than $200,000 in goods and services has been donated to community charities and organizations.
In addition to the recipients above, the list also includes Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Urban League of Northwest Indiana, African American Achievers, Boys Scouts of America – Pathway to Adventure Council and Campagna Academy.
Spectacle Entertainment acquired Majestic Star Casino in March 2019, and partnered with Hard Rock International in January 2020 to break ground on the all-new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
The premier entertainment destination is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, and will be the first land-based casino in the state of Indiana. The $300-million complex is scheduled to open to the public at 5 p.m. on May 14.