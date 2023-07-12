EAST CHICAGO — Outdoor pools appear to be a thing of the past in East Chicago as the city looks toward splash pads instead.

Splash pads are designed to spray or jet water on users and normally do not collect water, so the risk of drowning is reduced.

Vanessa Hernandez-Orange, East Chicago Director of Parks & Recreation, told the City Council that Mayor Anthony Copeland has said pools at Kosciuszko and Washington Parks will not be reopened.

Both pools opened in 1999, and Hernandez-Orange said the lifespan of such pools is typically between 20 and 25 years.

Hernandez-Orange presented a list of reasons to not reopen the pools, including corrosion with the filtration systems and cracks in the lining.

She also spoke of the low number of patrons when the pools were open and the competition that exists to hire lifeguards and the expense involved in doing so.

She said the pools are also not ADA-compliant and splash pads would provide accessibility for all ages.

The City Council was recently presented with ordinances to help fund the construction of splash pads.

It approved one in the amount of $2 million that allows money already present in the parks department's cash fund to be used for that purpose.

The council did not approve a separate ordinance for the same amount that would have provided money from gaming funds.

Hernandez-Orange told the council funding is needed quickly so construction is not delayed.

"The goal is to make sure I have one in next year," Hernandez-Orange said.

She said bids still must go out for demolition with the hope that can begin before the end of summer.

She said the rough estimate cost of one splash pad and demolition is between $3.6 and $4 million.

The plan is for the first splash pad to be constructed at Washington Park.

Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, said he supports the construction of one splash pad.

"But at least we've got to give a chance to see if one of those pools can be fixed," Franciski said.

Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said she learned to swim at Tod Park when it had a pool and that she was disappointed the decision was made to do away with the pools without consulting the council nor community.

"We had no input," Gonzalez said. "We weren't asked for any advice."

Besides splash pads, speed bumps have also been a recent concern for the council.

It has approved the placement of speed bumps at various locations upon the recommendation of several of its members.

Two bumps were approved for both Northcote Avenue and Baring Avenue between West Columbus Drive and West 142nd Street.

Gonzalez said speeding on the 41st block of Northcote Avenue is terrible and two accidents had occurred in the area.

Another ordinance approved calls for speed bumps to be placed every 350 feet on East 149th Place between Grasselli Avenue and Parrish Avenue.

Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, said he has seen many people speeding excessively there.

Another ordinance was also approved to place two speed bumps on Baring Avenue between Carroll Street and Shell Street.