EAST CHICAGO — Spread the Vote Indiana believes if you don’t have an ID, you’re not a person.
That statement has become reality for millions of people who want to vote, apply for jobs, receive medical care and get help from food pantries and homeless shelters, said Amanda Noell, state director of Spread The Vote Indiana, a national nonprofit organization committed to helping people get government-issued ID’s.
The national nonprofit organization launched its newest state chapter this weekend in East Chicago at Galaxy Travel, 711 W. Chicago Ave., as part of its new initiative, Project ID. In addition to introducing Project ID to the community, the meeting served to recruit volunteers interested in joining the organization.
Each volunteer is paired with a client needing a government-issued ID. That process can include providing transportation to various places including government facilities to obtain a birth certificate, marriage license, divorce decrees and gender-change documents, Noell said.
“We pay for the identification cards, the documents needed and to transport the client,” she said. “If volunteers say they can transport a client, but need help paying for gas, we do that.”
Partnering with local individuals and groups is vital for this nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, Noell said, explaining it takes a community partner, a group of volunteers and a volunteer leader.
Northwest Indiana was chosen as a state chapter site based on information in the Qualified Opportunity Index, she said. This index lists areas with high rates of poverty are also beginning to attract businesses “with people in need and people who need help,” Noell said.
Spread The Vote’s launch in Indiana started as part of the group’s seven-state expansion to combat tough voter ID laws across the country, she noted. Thirty-five states have voter ID laws, including Indiana, and as of the last presidential election, there were 21 million eligible voters nationwide without an ID.
“Because of our rebranding with Project ID, our program includes minors,” Noell said, adding that some minors are taking care of younger siblings and working.
The East Chicago chapter’s launch comes on the heels of Spread The Vote Indiana’s Evansville chapter opening on Jan. 26, and will be followed through Feb. 15 with chapter openings in Fort Wayne, Muncie, New Albany and Indianapolis. South Bend and Bloomington will soon follow.
“We cover all rural pockets, too,” Noell said. “Our goal is to have one chapter within 45 minutes to an hour travel time across the state.”
Flyers with information about Spread The Vote/Project ID are available in multiple languages, she said.
For more information, log on to www.spreadthevote.org/