Spring cleaning during lockdown? Find out where to donate items

Lutze also offers live virtual events during the week, through her shop's Facebook account, starting at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

"The easy thing is to just shut down, but 40 small businesses are located in our shop, and we have a responsibility to them. These are real people in the community so we are attempting to keep this place relevant. This donation program is a way to give back," she said.

"Anything that we can't directly use will be packed up or donated to a local charity that will benefit from those items."

Because her shop, which is closed to the public, is only staffed by Lutze and her sister, Elena Lutze, she asks that drops-offs include gently used items placed in bags or boxes so they can be sorted out efficiently.

Furniture should be in usable condition.

"If you have furniture or appliances that you cannot remove yourself, please give us a call and we may be able to arrange a local pickup," Lutze said.

For more information, call 219-252-2386 or go to facebook.com/alleykatcuriosityshoppe.