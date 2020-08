Squad car involved in rollover crash while responding to wreck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LANSING — A Police Department squad car rolled over in a crash while the officer was responding to a call of another rollover crash.

The officer had to crawl out of his broken windshield to escape the squad car, which was on its side, a Lansing Police Department officer said at the scene.

Around 6 p.m. first responders were called to the police-involved crash at 186th Street and Burnham Avenue in Lansing.

The officer was on his way to a reported rollover crash in Lynwood when he became involved in a crash at the intersection with another vehicle.

The officer was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Munster and had cuts from broken glass but was not seriously injured, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Further details of the two-vehicle crash were not immediately available and Illinois State Police will investigate the incident.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.