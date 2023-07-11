The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is seeking nominations for its service awards for the hospitality industry.

Every year, the SSCVA, Lake County's tourism agency, gives out R.O.S.E. and R.I.S.E. awards to professionals who have distinguished themselves in Northwest Indiana's hospitality sector.

R.O.S.E., or Recognition of Service Excellence, awards honor front-line employees. R.I.S.E., or Recognition of Industry Success & Excellence, awards honor managerial or past R.O.S.E. award recipients.

SSCVA seeks hospitality award nominations The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond is shown.

People have until Aug. 1 to make nominations for professionals who "serve customers daily and who continually go above and beyond to create a positive impact and lasting impression on the experience a guest or visitor has in Northwest Indiana."

Finalists are presented with roses at their workplaces. Winners take home a prize package valued at more than $1,000.

Managers, businesses and customers can make nominations online. Last year, the SSCVA received more than 160 nominations, which it whittled down to 40 finalists.

A committee ultimately picked 12 R.O.S.E. winners and three R.I.S.E. winners.

This year's 17th annual awards ceremony will take place at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary on Sept. 21. Before the awards winner, Epic Limo of Valparaiso will take the finalists to be pampered at Beauty & the Beach in Crown Point or to enjoy libations and games at Public Bar & Rec in Crown Point.

For more information or to make a nomination, visit www.rose-awards.com.