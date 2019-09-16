101st Avenue work on pace for October completion

MERRILLVILLE — The 101st Avenue bridge over Interstate 65 isn't ready for traffic yet, but that's expected to change in the coming weeks.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is pleased with the current pace of the bridge replacement project.
“It's getting close to completion,” said Adam Parkhouse, media relations director for INDOT's Northwest District.
Work started in March, and a portion of 101st Avenue east of Broadway has been closed since then. Parkhouse said the bridge is expected to reopen by the middle of October.
Workers are completing paving work there and installing new guardrails, he said. Striping could soon get underway as the project progresses.
In addition to drivers who use the well-traveled road, town officials are eager for 101st to reopen to traffic.
That's because the former two-lane bridge has been replaced with a four-lane structure.
The wider bridge is expected to enhance the flow of vehicles through that corridor. Merrillville officials also envision the project helping to spur economic development in the area.
The progress of the bridge replacement appears to be much smoother than what was experienced in past months at the site.
Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator, said in August there were some design modifications that were needed after the project started, and workers discovered some soil issues under the road.
King said that problem involved soft pockets of soil that were later addressed with cement stabilization.
Prior to encountering those issues, the road initially was scheduled to reopen in August.
While the bridge replacement project continues, there are detour signs posted to direct motorists around the construction area.
The detour route calls for drivers to use Mississippi Street, 93rd Avenue and Broadway (Indiana 53) to travel around the site.