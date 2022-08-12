 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Elijah hosts Serbfest this weekend

MERRILLVILLE — Members of St. Elijah Church in Merrillville are preparing a variety of ethnic foods for their Serbfest this weekend.

It runs Saturday and Sunday on the picnic grounds behind the hall, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville.

Hours Saturday are 11 a.m. to midnight and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

It includes live entertainment, a bake sale and activities for youngsters, said chairman Nick Beader.

