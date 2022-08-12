St. Elijah hosts Serbfest this weekend

MERRILLVILLE — Members of St. Elijah Church in Merrillville are preparing a variety of ethnic foods for their Serbfest this weekend.
It runs Saturday and Sunday on the picnic grounds behind the hall, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville.
Hours Saturday are 11 a.m. to midnight and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
It includes live entertainment, a bake sale and activities for youngsters, said chairman Nick Beader.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today