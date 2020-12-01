St. John awards bid for West 96th Place, Joliet Street extension

ST. JOHN — The town is hoping to wrap up its portion of the Shops 96 development in late spring, early summer of 2021.

This week, officials got a little bit closer to that goal.

During a Tuesday meeting, the St. John Redevelopment Commission, which consists of the Town Council, unanimously approved the bid award for the extension of West 96th Place at U.S. 41 to Joliet Street.

In October, Rieth Riley and Walsh & Kelly submitted a base bid and three alternates for the project totaling $1.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

Both bidders were considered to be responsive, responsible and suitable to complete the project, said Commission Member Paul Panczuk, who also is Town Council vice president.

However, it came down to Walsh & Kelly, who had the lowest bid for "every possible combination of the project," Panczuk said.

The project includes extending West 96th Place from its current end point to Joliet Street, as well as repaving in the area — near Joliet and Thielen streets — Panczuk explained.