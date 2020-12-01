 Skip to main content
St. John awards bid for West 96th Place, Joliet Street extension
St. John awards bid for West 96th Place, Joliet Street extension

STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — The town is hoping to wrap up its portion of the Shops 96 development in late spring, early summer of 2021. 

This week, officials got a little bit closer to that goal. 

During a Tuesday meeting, the St. John Redevelopment Commission, which consists of the Town Council, unanimously approved the bid award for the extension of West 96th Place at U.S. 41 to Joliet Street. 

In October, Rieth Riley and Walsh & Kelly submitted a base bid and three alternates for the project totaling $1.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively.   

Both bidders were considered to be responsive, responsible and suitable to complete the project, said Commission Member Paul Panczuk, who also is Town Council vice president. 

However, it came down to Walsh & Kelly, who had the lowest bid for "every possible combination of the project," Panczuk said. 

The project includes extending West 96th Place from its current end point to Joliet Street, as well as repaving in the area — near Joliet and Thielen streets — Panczuk explained. 

"We could save some money on mobilization, and it makes most sense — those roads needed to be repaved anyhow, so we're combining that into this project as bid alternates," Panczuk said. 

The Commission unanimously agreed to award the project to Walsh & Kelly, including the three alternate projects. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

