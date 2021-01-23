 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John board accepts new fire chief hire
urgent

St. John board accepts new fire chief hire

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin LaDuke

Kevin LaDuke raises his right hand to be sworn in as the new St. John fire chief by Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez on Dec. 30, 2020.

 Mary Freda, The Times

ST. JOHN — It's official, Kevin LaDuke is the new St. John fire chief.

During a recent meeting, the St. John Safety Board unanimously approved LaDuke's appointment to the role, which he has been in since the beginning of the new year. 

LaDuke's appointment comes after the retirement of longtime St. John Fire Chief Fred Willman, who retired at the end of 2020 after a 40-year career with the St. John Fire Department

"I'd like to thank you guys for your support, but I'd be remiss if I didn't thank Chief Willman for his 25 years as chief and 40 years to the town," LaDuke said. 

At his first Safety Board meeting, LaDuke requested to appoint Pat Savell as the department's battalion chief, effective  Jan. 16. The board approved the appointment unanimously. 

LaDuke also announced a new volunteer firefighter, two new part-time firefighters and four additional new hires. 

"We will have four full-timers each shift. We're staffing seven during the day; six at night. So, brings us to full staff," LaDuke said of the new hires. 

The new fire chief also told the board he plans to submit a request to the Town Council to buy four new beds, recliners and a new squad for the department. 

LaDuke noted the beds and recliners are eight years old, and the squad would replace the one Willman had. The department plans on using funds from its cumulative fire fund, he added. 

In other business, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said the St. John Police Department is looking to have access to a database for license plate reader (LPR) cameras throughout Lake County. 

"I think it's a tremendous tool, investigative tool. Just for an example, Munster's got cameras. Dyer has cameras. The sheriff's department has some; they're getting ready to put more that surround our town. Dyer has some that are close to town," Flores said.

"Once that project is done with the sheriff's department, we're pretty much going to be surrounded with cameras, which will be a good thing."

Flores said he hopes the department will be able to install LPR cameras of its own in St. John in 2022. 

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Judge called on to reject 'sweetheart' deal in misuse of Portage city funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts