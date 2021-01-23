St. John board accepts new fire chief hire

The new fire chief also told the board he plans to submit a request to the Town Council to buy four new beds, recliners and a new squad for the department.

LaDuke noted the beds and recliners are eight years old, and the squad would replace the one Willman had. The department plans on using funds from its cumulative fire fund, he added.

In other business, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said the St. John Police Department is looking to have access to a database for license plate reader (LPR) cameras throughout Lake County.

"I think it's a tremendous tool, investigative tool. Just for an example, Munster's got cameras. Dyer has cameras. The sheriff's department has some; they're getting ready to put more that surround our town. Dyer has some that are close to town," Flores said.

"Once that project is done with the sheriff's department, we're pretty much going to be surrounded with cameras, which will be a good thing."