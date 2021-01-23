St. John board accepts new fire chief hire

ST. JOHN — It's official, Kevin LaDuke is the new St. John fire chief.
During a recent meeting, the St. John Safety Board unanimously approved LaDuke's appointment to the role, which he has been in since the beginning of the new year.
LaDuke's appointment comes after the retirement of longtime St. John Fire Chief Fred Willman, who retired at the end of 2020 after a 40-year career with the St. John Fire Department.
"I'd like to thank you guys for your support, but I'd be remiss if I didn't thank Chief Willman for his 25 years as chief and 40 years to the town," LaDuke said.
At his first Safety Board meeting, LaDuke requested to appoint Pat Savell as the department's battalion chief, effective Jan. 16. The board approved the appointment unanimously.
LaDuke also announced a new volunteer firefighter, two new part-time firefighters and four additional new hires.
"We will have four full-timers each shift. We're staffing seven during the day; six at night. So, brings us to full staff," LaDuke said of the new hires.
The new fire chief also told the board he plans to submit a request to the Town Council to buy four new beds, recliners and a new squad for the department.
LaDuke noted the beds and recliners are eight years old, and the squad would replace the one Willman had. The department plans on using funds from its cumulative fire fund, he added.
In other business, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said the St. John Police Department is looking to have access to a database for license plate reader (LPR) cameras throughout Lake County.
"I think it's a tremendous tool, investigative tool. Just for an example, Munster's got cameras. Dyer has cameras. The sheriff's department has some; they're getting ready to put more that surround our town. Dyer has some that are close to town," Flores said.
"Once that project is done with the sheriff's department, we're pretty much going to be surrounded with cameras, which will be a good thing."
Flores said he hopes the department will be able to install LPR cameras of its own in St. John in 2022.