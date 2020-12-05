St. John board likely to consider road impact fee ordinance this month

ST. JOHN — Before the new year begins, the town could see a road impact fee ordinance on the books.

After two town boards approved amending the St. John Comprehensive Plan to include a zone improvement plan to allow for a road impact fee, the fee itself will be up for discussion later this month.

During its regular meeting Wednesday, the St. John Plan Commission again considered amending the town's comprehensive plan to include a zone improvement plan.

The Commission first considered the change during a special meeting on Nov. 9.

Town Manager Craig Phillips said in an email the matter was again considered to certify the Plan Commission's favorable recommendation to the Town Council to adopt a zone improvement plan into the town's comprehensive plan.

The road impact fee would affect new development in town, charging developers a fee based on the number of trips generated from a particular land use.

The town's trip cost is estimated at $338.09, according to the town's 2021 Road Impact Fee study.