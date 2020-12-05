St. John board likely to consider road impact fee ordinance this month

ST. JOHN — Before the new year begins, the town could see a road impact fee ordinance on the books.
After two town boards approved amending the St. John Comprehensive Plan to include a zone improvement plan to allow for a road impact fee, the fee itself will be up for discussion later this month.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the St. John Plan Commission again considered amending the town's comprehensive plan to include a zone improvement plan.
The Commission first considered the change during a special meeting on Nov. 9.
Town Manager Craig Phillips said in an email the matter was again considered to certify the Plan Commission's favorable recommendation to the Town Council to adopt a zone improvement plan into the town's comprehensive plan.
The road impact fee would affect new development in town, charging developers a fee based on the number of trips generated from a particular land use.
The town's trip cost is estimated at $338.09, according to the town's 2021 Road Impact Fee study.
According to the study, the road impact fee could generate $6 million in revenue within five years based on the five-year average of the fee rate proposed by the town's Impact Fee Advisory Committee.
If the town chooses to implement a road impact fee, it will begin at a graduated rate, starting with 70% of the trip cost. The rate would increase by 10% every year until it reaches 100%, Arshami has said previously. The road impact fee would take effect six months after its adoption and would be active for five years.
Before the Commission again voted on the amendment, Commission President John Kennedy asked if committee members considered the impact the fee could have on future development in town.
Taghi Arshami, principal of The Arsh Group, Inc., who produced the study with First Group Engineering, Inc., said yes.
Kennedy also asked if Arshami and the committee considered other funding mechanisms, such as a wheel tax.
Arshami said yes, noting further information on other funding sources is mentioned at the end of the road impact fee study.
The Commission ultimately approved amending the town's comprehensive plan to include a zone improvement plan 7-0.
After the Plan Commission finished its regular meeting, the Town Council in a special meeting also reconsidered amending St. John's comprehensive plan.
Councilman Wayne Pondinas asked how the road impact fee would affect an established business in town that wanted to move into an existing structure in St. John.
Councilman Bryan Blazak, who participated in the Impact Fee Advisory Committee meetings, said the fee only affects new construction.
Arshami added as long as square footage isn't added to an existing building in town, there won't be an additional charge.
The Council unanimously agreed to amend the town's comprehensive plan to include a zone improvement plan.
The Plan Commission and Town Council will hold special meetings at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 regarding the road impact fee ordinance.
