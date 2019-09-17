Commercial development, new residential communities and road enhancements are keeping things busy in St. John.
The Shops 96 development is among commercial projects attracting attention in the town.
“Shops 96 is moving right along,” Town Manager Steve Kil said.
Demolition work is done at the 23-acre property off U.S. Hwy. 41 at 96th Place with debris now being removed.
Utility work at the site is underway. NIPSCO has moved a gas main and is focusing on relocating electric lines, Kil said.
The project calls for the extension of 96th Place into the site, and bids for the first phase of the road construction opened in August. That work could get underway in this month.
A site plan shows several units available can accommodate everything from small businesses to large commercial entities.
Kil joked he would “always like things to move faster,” but he is pleased with the progress so far with Shops 96, which is being developed by Boyer Properties.
In addition to commercial development, St. John has seen several consecutive years of strong residential growth.
In 2017 and 2018 each, St. John issued more than 300 building permits for new residential construction. The town is experiencing similar action this year.
“We're on track compared to the last couple of years,” Kil said of residential construction.
Through July, the town issued 165 residential building permits, he said, compared with 168 permits in the 2018 period and 184 in the same time in 2017, Kil said.
The Gates of St. John, which is north of the U.S. 231 corridor, is among the home construction hot beds, Kil said.
New neighborhoods under construction scattered throughout St. John create a nice balance in the municipality, Kil said.
Mill Creek, Walden Clearing, Castle Rock and The Preserve are among new residential communities.
“The Preserve is doing extremely well,” Kil said.
He said the southern part of the town will outpace other areas of St. John for residential growth because there is more undeveloped property there.
As St. John continues to grow, there is a focus on enhancing and widening roads to ease the flow of increased traffic.
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to widen U.S. 41 to add a 14-foot wide center turn lane from U.S. 231 to 93rd Avenue. Construction is expected to start in 2020, according to INDOT.
“It's a much needed project,” Kil said.
As part of The Preserve residential development, there will be improvements to 93rd Avenue, he said.
There are plans to rebuild the intersection of 93rd Avenue and Cline Avenue next year, Kil said.
There also have been several joint projects involving the town and Lake County to reduce congestion on roads motorists frequently use in St. John to travel to Illinois.
That includes road widening at 109th Avenue and Calumet Avenue as well as improvements at 101st Avenue at Calumet and Sheffield avenues.
Prior to school starting, the town also enhanced a stretch of 85th Avenue near Lake Central High School.
“People should see lighter congestion,” Kil said.
There also are major roadwork projects in the works for coming years. INDOT will create a roundabout at U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue.