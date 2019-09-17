Snapshots

Boric Religious Supply

For decades, many have turned to Boric Religious Supply to deepen their faith.

Chris Dorin manages the business started in 1954 by Stanley and Helen Boric.

“We are celebrating 65 years of service to God and our community,” he said.

A variety of items available at Boric explain the sacraments. It also sells gifts and keepsakes to celebrate occasions involving those sacraments.

“The list is long — house blessings, religious home decor, greeting cards, prayer books, bibles, spiritual literature, statuary and religious jewelry,” Dorin said.

Churches also regularly turn to Boric, at 10951 Thiel St., for supplies.

Candles, wine, communion wafers, clergy apparel and robes are among those items.

“Vessels such as chalices, tabernacles and monstrances are available at our store,” Dorin said, “We also offer services to restore/repair sacred vessels.”

The family business has placed a strong focus on quality service.

“Over 65 years our family has been blessed enough to make many contacts with reputable companies and gain knowledge and understanding of the products and services our customers are seeking,” Dorin said.

Michels Sports Eatery

There's a lot to enjoy at Michels Sports Eatery.

Owner George Michels described the restaurant at 8209 Wicker Ave. as a relaxing place where people can “watch anything” on 44 TVs.

Michels, which has been open for nearly four years, also offers “music all day and night,” he said.

In addition to the welcoming atmosphere, there's the food, including the “best and biggest stuffed burgers around.”

The variety of specials include 50-cent wings on Mondays, $2 tacos on Tuesdays, half-price pizza on Wednesdays as well as $5 martinis and $4 craft beers on Thursdays.

Customers also will find great service from the servers, bartenders and cooks “who give 100 percent,” Michels said.

Those looking to celebrate a birthday or other occasion can use the party room that's available at no additional charge.

Now Yoga Club & Community Center

Now Yoga Club & Community Center is much more than a yoga and fitness facility.

The center, open since April at 8255 Wicker Ave., is a “community within the community” as well as a “yoga and mindfulness haven,” owner Sarah Johnson said.

“Our goal here isn't just yoga and fitness,” Johnson said, “We encourage people to come to meet with friends and make new ones, to work out and feel better and to learn and grow and experience new things.”

Johnson said the facility is open to people of all experience levels.

“It doesn't matter where you are in your journey,” Johnson said. “Anyone who wants to can come experience something special.”

Among a variety of yoga classes for individuals and families, one is geared specifically to high school students, Johnson said.

A selection of workshops and special classes include yoga canvas painting, hoop yoga, gong meditation and beer and yoga.

In addition, Zumba and tai chi classes are available.