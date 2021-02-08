 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John considers settlement in ongoing lawsuit with developer
urgent

St. John considers settlement in ongoing lawsuit with developer

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — The town's ongoing lawsuit with a local developer may soon see a resolution. 

During a special meeting Tuesday, the St. John Town Council discussed a possible settlement agreement in an ongoing lawsuit with BLB St. John, LLC, and LBL Development, LLC, which stemmed from an 18-month dispute over a breach of contract related to the recapture of the cost to build a sewer

Previously, the lawsuit was settled in 2019 with an agreement that helped the town avoid a $3.3 million judgment, and stated the town would annex and consider rezoning 111 acres — known as Gates East — from R-1 to R-2 planned unit development (PUD), according to previous Times reporting.

The lawsuit, however, was reopened in January 2020 after the new Town Council voted to begin the rezoning process for parcels apart of the settlement agreement.

Now, the town is looking to come to an agreement with the developers. 

Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk said the town has been in negotiations will all parties since September. 

Panczuk then presented two settlement options. 

Download PDF Legal disputes involving St. John and BLB and LBL. A summary from 2018 to present.

The first option includes, but isn't limited to, donated park land to St. John, a fireworks show and various items that would resolve the ongoing sanitary interceptor dispute, The Gates density dispute and most of the ongoing zoning disputes with the developer and St. John, save for a 40-acre parcel at 109th and White Oak avenues.

The second settlement includes 16 of the 17 terms listed in option one, however, also settles the zoning dispute surrounding the 40-acre parcel at 109th and White Oak avenues.

In the second settlement, LBL would donate the 40 acres of land to the town in exchange for R-2 PUD zoning for a new project totaling 160 acres, made up of land owned by the Lake Central School Corp. and St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.

The new, 160-acre development would have an independent homeowner's association and would have minimum lot width requirements on 60-acre and 100-acre portions of the development.

One-hundred acres of the development also would adhere to architecture standards set forth in the settlement agreement.

Panczuk encouraged residents to call or email any of the councilmen regarding the settlement options.

Following the meeting, Panczuk declined to comment on which settlement option the town would prefer. 

"We want the residents' input," he said. "Either option improves things in town, I think, compared to what we had. It may not be perfect, but we inherited something that was imperfect, and we're just trying to make it a little bit better."

Copies of the settlement options will be available at Town Hall and also can be viewed online at www.stjohnin.com under the Town Council meeting agendas, minutes and recordings tab. 

Town Council President Gerald Swets said the Council plans to make a decision at its Feb. 24 meeting, and encouraged the public to submit feedback on the settlement options. 

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

The most-read stories during the past week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts