St. John considers settlement in ongoing lawsuit with developer

Now, the town is looking to come to an agreement with the developers.

Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk said the town has been in negotiations will all parties since September.

Panczuk then presented two settlement options.

The first option includes, but isn't limited to, donated park land to St. John, a fireworks show and various items that would resolve the ongoing sanitary interceptor dispute, The Gates density dispute and most of the ongoing zoning disputes with the developer and St. John, save for a 40-acre parcel at 109th and White Oak avenues.

The second settlement includes 16 of the 17 terms listed in option one, however, also settles the zoning dispute surrounding the 40-acre parcel at 109th and White Oak avenues.

In the second settlement, LBL would donate the 40 acres of land to the town in exchange for R-2 PUD zoning for a new project totaling 160 acres, made up of land owned by the Lake Central School Corp. and St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.

The new, 160-acre development would have an independent homeowner's association and would have minimum lot width requirements on 60-acre and 100-acre portions of the development.