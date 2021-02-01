St. John council unanimously adopts road impact fee

ST. JOHN — After months of work, the town has adopted a road impact fee.

During a recent special meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 1721, which establishes a road impact fee for the town.

While the fee doesn't take effect for six months after its adoption date on Jan. 13, developers will have to pay the fee for any new development, including commercial and residential, coming to St. John.

"I'd like to basically thank everybody who has worked so hard on the road impact fee — the committees and the members of the committee that actually did all the work," said At-large Councilman Bryan Blazak, who led the initiative. "They've all done an outstanding job, and it's going to benefit St. John in the long haul."

The fee is based on the trip cost calculated for St. John's impact zone, $338.09, which is multiplied by the average number of trips for a specific land use to determine the impact fee for each equivalent dwelling unit (EDU).

According to the ordinance, developers can receive credit toward the fee by opting to finance, construct and dedicate road and street infrastructure, or other improvements relative to road/street infrastructure, which is to be owned and used by the town.