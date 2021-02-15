St. John councilman resigns

ST. JOHN — After one term of service, Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk is resigning.
In a Facebook post Sunday to the St. John, Indiana, group, as well as on his politician profile, Panczuk announced his resignation, citing a change at his job for the early departure.
"I am sorry to be leaving before my term is over," Panczuk wrote.
"However, due to an unexpected restructure at my workplace late last year, and related time constraints associated with the new assignment, I no longer have the time to perform my duties with the focus and dedication they deserve, and you the residents deserve. Thank you for your confidence in me. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve."
Panczuk told the Times Monday evening it was a "difficult, but necessary" decision, noting he and his family are considering relocating to shorten his new commute.
His resignation will be effective March 1.
Prior to beginning his role as a councilman in January 2020, Panczuk served on the St. John Board of Zoning appeals from 2014 to 2019, as well as on the Plan Commission from 2018 to 2019.
"My passion since day one has been demanding the best quality of development possible for our great town," Panczuk said in the post.
"Working alongside my colleagues on the Council we have accomplished much to raise the bar for development in St. John, including a full update of our subdivision control ordinance, as well as laying out the complete foundation for an update to our zoning ordinance."
The post went on, with Panczuk adding: "I have also enjoyed supporting my fellow elected officials in their individual areas of focus to bring improvement to the operation of our town in every department."
Panczuk noted during his first term the council laid "many foundational building blocks for the future."
"I have full confidence in the planning and that we will all witness completion of many beneficial projects in the next three years," he wrote in the post.
The councilman wished his colleagues success for the future and thanked town employees, department heads and the citizens who volunteer on the town's board and commissions.
"We have the best and hardest-working all around," Panczuk said of the employees, department heads and volunteers. "Our town would not be what is it without their efforts."
The Town Council's next meeting is on Feb. 24, where Panczuk's departure will likely be on the agenda, Town Council President Gerald Swets told The Times Monday.