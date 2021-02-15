St. John councilman resigns

"My passion since day one has been demanding the best quality of development possible for our great town," Panczuk said in the post.

"Working alongside my colleagues on the Council we have accomplished much to raise the bar for development in St. John, including a full update of our subdivision control ordinance, as well as laying out the complete foundation for an update to our zoning ordinance."

The post went on, with Panczuk adding: "I have also enjoyed supporting my fellow elected officials in their individual areas of focus to bring improvement to the operation of our town in every department."

Panczuk noted during his first term the council laid "many foundational building blocks for the future."

"I have full confidence in the planning and that we will all witness completion of many beneficial projects in the next three years," he wrote in the post.

The councilman wished his colleagues success for the future and thanked town employees, department heads and the citizens who volunteer on the town's board and commissions.

"We have the best and hardest-working all around," Panczuk said of the employees, department heads and volunteers. "Our town would not be what is it without their efforts."