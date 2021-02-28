 Skip to main content
St. John defers action on settlement agreement with local developer
ST. JOHN — A potential settlement in the town's lawsuit with a local developer has been delayed. 

During its regular meeting recently, the St. John Town Council deferred choosing a settlement agreement in an ongoing lawsuit with BLB St. John, LLC, and LBL Development, LLC, which stemmed from an 18-month dispute over a breach of contract related to the recapture of the cost to build a sewer

Last month, the town revealed two settlement options in an effort to settle the dispute, which was reopened in January 2020 with the new Town Council.

"As you're aware, we've been working really hard since our last meeting with regard to the different concepts that Paul (Panzcuk) presented. There were two different concepts," Town Attorney David Westland said at the meeting.

"Obviously there's dotting the i's and crossing the t's on at any agreement, but I don't know that we've reached a complete meeting of the minds on which one of those two options we're going to proceed with."

The council has encouraged residents to submit feedback on the proposed settlements, and is set to vote on the matter at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. John Town Hall, 10955 W. 93rd Ave.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

