St. John defers action on settlement agreement with local developer

ST. JOHN — A potential settlement in the town's lawsuit with a local developer has been delayed.

During its regular meeting recently, the St. John Town Council deferred choosing a settlement agreement in an ongoing lawsuit with BLB St. John, LLC, and LBL Development, LLC, which stemmed from an 18-month dispute over a breach of contract related to the recapture of the cost to build a sewer.

Last month, the town revealed two settlement options in an effort to settle the dispute, which was reopened in January 2020 with the new Town Council.

"As you're aware, we've been working really hard since our last meeting with regard to the different concepts that Paul (Panzcuk) presented. There were two different concepts," Town Attorney David Westland said at the meeting.

"Obviously there's dotting the i's and crossing the t's on at any agreement, but I don't know that we've reached a complete meeting of the minds on which one of those two options we're going to proceed with."