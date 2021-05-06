St. John defers subdivision near dairy farm for further review

ST. JOHN — The town has deferred a request for a new subdivision off Parrish Avenue while the town engineer looks over revised documents for the project.
The 27 single-family home subdivision, known as Parrish Woods, would be located on 20 acres and it set to be near Kleine Dairy Farm.
Ryan Fleming, presenting the development to the St. John Plan Commission Wednesday, requested a waiver to not install a sidewalk along Parrish Avenue.
"We do have some concerns with regards to safety, as the sidewalk does not exist to our south, it does not exist to our north," Fleming said. "Parrish is a narrow road and has a fair amount of traffic on it."
Fleming also heard he would need a waiver to not include a stub for future road connectivity; he told board members wetland on the property doesn't have an "advantageous place to be able to continue that road."
"I'm a stickler now for sidewalks. I understand your concern. I live in the town. I have seen people run on streets where there are no sidewalks that are just as heavy as Parrish Avenue," Plan Commission President John Kennedy said. "I think the board that the town has put here, it feels the same way. ... If we don't start requiring people to put in sidewalks, this town will never have sidewalks."
Neighboring homeowners said they want assurance from the town their homes won't be affected by increased water runoff and drainage, to hear plans to preserve wetlands, as well as expressed concern over traffic and wildlife.
"We are not opposed to new development if it is done responsibly and neighbors concerns are heard and accommodated," said Diane Granger, whose family owns a farm south of the development.
"I've lived on Parrish my whole life. So I can tell you how much the traffic has increased over the last 65 years. It's unbelievable."
Nancy Kleine, with Kleine Dairy Farm, which has been in business for more than 100 years, shared similar concerns as Granger.
Kleine also said future residents of Parrish Woods should be made aware of the realities of living next to a dairy farm.
"We asked us Olthof to explain that in a purchasing agreement that buyers moving in next to the farm should expect the dust, the flies, the grain dryer and equipment noise and odor from the manure. We feel that this should also be included in this new development," Kleine said.
Kleine later added: "We're not thrilled with all the development in our farm area because it stifles us a little bit, but we're not going anywhere."
Five residents also submitted emails expressing concern over and opposing the development.
Town Engineer Kenn Kraus noted the subdivision plans to put in its own detention basin.
The Plan Commission ultimately unanimously deferred the request to its June 2 meeting.
Also Wednesday, the Commission:
- Approved secondary plats for The Preserves, phase 5, and a single-family residential lot in The Preserve at Schillton Hills
- Sent a favorable recommendation to the town council to amend a planned unit development (PUD) for Greystone unit 1, block six
- Conditionally approved a primary plat for 13 additional lots within Greystone unit 1, block six, contingent upon the town council approving the amended PUD
- OK'd rear and side yard setbacks for Castle Rock phase 2, lot 57
- Announced two public hearings, one for retail development at 10845 Poplar Place and another for a proposed rear yard easement reduction for The Gates of St. John, unit 13A, lot 431