St. John defers subdivision near dairy farm for further review

Neighboring homeowners said they want assurance from the town their homes won't be affected by increased water runoff and drainage, to hear plans to preserve wetlands, as well as expressed concern over traffic and wildlife.

"We are not opposed to new development if it is done responsibly and neighbors concerns are heard and accommodated," said Diane Granger, whose family owns a farm south of the development.

"I've lived on Parrish my whole life. So I can tell you how much the traffic has increased over the last 65 years. It's unbelievable."

Nancy Kleine, with Kleine Dairy Farm, which has been in business for more than 100 years, shared similar concerns as Granger.

Kleine also said future residents of Parrish Woods should be made aware of the realities of living next to a dairy farm.

"We asked us Olthof to explain that in a purchasing agreement that buyers moving in next to the farm should expect the dust, the flies, the grain dryer and equipment noise and odor from the manure. We feel that this should also be included in this new development," Kleine said.