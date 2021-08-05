St. John-Dyer Chamber, Tri-Town Rotary to host corn roast Friday

ST. JOHN — Tri-Town organizations are firing up the grills today for a community corn roast.

The 17th annual corn roast, hosted by the St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce and the Tri-Town Rotary Club of Schererville, Dyer and St. John, will be from 4-8 p.m. today at Clark Middle School, 8915 W. 93rd Ave., St. John.

The event will be held rain or shine, according to the chamber's website.

Day of tickets are $10, and include a hot dog or Polish sausage, chips, a beverage and all-you-can-eat corn grown by local farmers.

Tickets are available at the St. John Strack & Van Til customer service counter, which can be reached at 219-365-7717, and through the chamber, which can be reached at 219-365-4686.

The chamber, 9495 Keilman St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

St. John police K-9s Match and Raider, along with their handlers, Officer Shane Adams and Officer Neil Olson, will be at the corn roast today.