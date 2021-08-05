 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John-Dyer Chamber, Tri-Town Rotary to host corn roast Friday
urgent

St. John-Dyer Chamber, Tri-Town Rotary to host corn roast Friday

St. John-Dyer Chamber, Tri-Town Rotary to host corn roast Friday

The 17th annual corn roast, hosted by the St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce and the Tri-Town Rotary Club of Schererville, Dyer and St. John, will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Clark Middle School, 8915 W. 93rd Ave., St. John. 

 Provided

ST. JOHN — Tri-Town organizations are firing up the grills today for a community corn roast. 

The 17th annual corn roast, hosted by the St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce and the Tri-Town Rotary Club of Schererville, Dyer and St. John, will be from 4-8 p.m. today at Clark Middle School, 8915 W. 93rd Ave., St. John. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The event will be held rain or shine, according to the chamber's website

Day of tickets are $10, and include a hot dog or Polish sausage, chips, a beverage and all-you-can-eat corn grown by local farmers. 

Tickets are available at the St. John Strack & Van Til customer service counter, which can be reached at 219-365-7717, and through the chamber, which can be reached at 219-365-4686. 

The chamber, 9495 Keilman St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

St. John police K-9s Match and Raider, along with their handlers, Officer Shane Adams and Officer Neil Olson, will be at the corn roast today.

There are two K-9 demonstrations planned, one for 5 and another to follow between 6:30 and 7 p.m., the Police Department announced on its Facebook page.

 

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

The most-read stories during the past week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts