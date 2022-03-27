St. John keeps growing residentially

ST. JOHN — Ask Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez what’s unique about her town, and she’s points to Christmas in the Park.

"It’s one of the few Christmas events of its size in the Northwest Indiana area,” said Hernandez, who has carried on this family tradition, now in its 18th year. The monthlong program includes a fireworks show and the arrival of Santa Claus by either fire truck or helicopter.

“It grows every year in participation by not only St. John residents but those who live throughout Northwest Indiana,” the town clerk said.

As this community continues growing, Hernandez said, the town grapples with the desire for growth while maintaining that hometown feel.

Meanwhile, she reported, the town’s assessed valuation is $1,695,346,546, a 10.2% growth over the previous year. Its 2020 population, also growing was 20,303.

“St. John is an easy commute in the city of Chicago,” Hernandez said. “It’s a family-friendly community with great schools.”

The 10th largest municipality in Lake County, St. John also boasts the lowest tax rate in the county. The town has been growing residentially, Hernandez said, with 558 new homes built in 2021, a 36% increase from the previous year.

New residential developments include:

• Parrish Woods, located on Parrish Avenue, looking to bring 27 single-family residences.

• Preserves, located at White Oak and 93rd avenues, looking to add 71 single-family homes.

• Gates of St. John on Highway 231, to be adding 216 row homes.

• St. John Commons, located at Calumet and 101st avenues, is proposing a mixed-use planned unit development, combining residential and commercial.

Commercially, Hernandez reported, Crew Car Wash, Culver’s, and Centier Bank arrived in 2020 and Wendy’s joined last year. There are 8 acres available for development in Shops 96, the clerk said, adding, “The town is looking to open the lines of communication with the developer to move this project along.”

Another project, coming from Schilling Development, is adding several restaurants with outdoor dining, a banquet hall, and a boutique hotel on the west side of U.S. 41. This project is contingent, Hernandez said, on the town acquiring a riverfront district designation for the property from 96th Avenue to 231.

“This designation is key,” Hernandez said, “because it would allow for very reasonably priced liquor licenses which would make Schilling’s proposal doable.”

Municipal projects include the addition of two new wells, which should be operational by spring 2023.

St. John is also working with SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), a system in which the town’s wells talk to the water towers. The water side of the project will be operational around April 2022 and then work begins on the sewer side of this system.

“Ultimately, the goal is to help maintain proper water levels in our towers,” Hernandez said. “This project helps the town with supplying water and becoming less dependent on the town of Schererville for additional water distribution.”

Elsewhere, the Indiana Department of Transportation is adding a middle turn lane on U.S. 41 from 96th Avenue to 231. Although this project has been delayed, the clerk said, this work should be completed around June.

Also, the 96th Avenue extension project was completed in 2021. This road extends from Joliet Street that leads to the Shops 96 area.

Parks have also been busy, Hernandez said, including the town’s first skate park. Gates Skate Park, located on the town’s east side off Cline Avenue, will begin construction in late March, with a late June completion target date.

A playground will be added to Gates Park, off Park Place. The goal, Hernandez said, is to have the skate park and playground completed around the same time.

Work on Founders Park will resume in March, the clerk said, with this project scheduled for completion in mid to late May. This park features a playground, walking path, pavilion, and parking lot.

Under public safety, the town has added a license plate reader on U.S. 41 by Lake Central High School. These devices help combat the spillover of carjackings and stolen vehicles from Chicagoland.

The St. John Police Department has added a second K-9 unit. This enables police to have a dog on each crew. Raider, the newest canine, joins Match on the force.

“K-9 have found mission elderly people, children, and detected large amounts of illegal drugs,” Hernandez noted.

The fire department is now a permanent fitting station for child safety seats. This enables the public to come to St. John to ensure the proper installation of their child’s car seat.

Firefighter Mike Sharp has taken on the Safe Sleep initiative for the fire department. This program assists families who need safe sleep environments for their infants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.