St. John loops into license plate reader technology

At the end of February, the St. John Town Council agreed to inject additional funds into the police department's overtime budget, which former Councilman Paul Panzcuk has said has been used for saturation patrols aimed at preventing auto crimes locally.

"Chief Flores works hand-in-hand, multi-jurisdiction with these surrounding towns, trying to address these things," Panzcuk said of a seeming increase of car chases and carjackings in the Region.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's not something they go and put on billboards because we don't want the bad guys to know what kind of countermeasures we're implementing to try to deal with this stuff, but they have really stepped up to the plate to deal with these things."

Previously, the department's overtime budget was $5,000. Now, it's $15,000.

Flores told Safety Board members this week he is using "every penny" of the new budget to "put extra manpower out."

"I'm trying to spread it out through the entire year. Usually, it's a couple couple days every month, where we put two extra officers out for anywhere from six to eight hours," Flores said.