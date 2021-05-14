St. John man fights police at Lowell truck stop; Taser deployed in altercation, police say

Then the man ran away and Griffin chased him. Once again, Griffin ordered him to stop and lay on the ground, to which he complied. As the trooper attempted to handcuff him, the man pulled away and tried standing up.

A struggle ensued and additional police were called to the scene. The man stood up and attempted to flee but was then Tased by a state trooper, police said.

The man laid down again but then got back up and attempted to run away. A Taser was deployed again on the man, but it appeared to have little to no effect.

ISP Trooper Carlson then was able to take the man to the ground and another altercation ensued as police attempted to gain control of the man as troopers ordered him to stop resisting.

Police were able to finally handcuff the man and police called an ambulance for medics to check him out. While waiting for medics, the man continued to fight police by kicking his legs and trying to bite them, the report said.

Officers had scrapes and bruises after the altercation, Fifield said.

O'Rourke was taken into custody and transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Lake County Sheriff's police and Tri-Creek EMS assisted ISP troopers at the scene.

