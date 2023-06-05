The McDonald's in St. John recently raised funds for a scholarship in honor of the late Lake Central student Miles Krueger.

The Tina Family McDonald’s at 9769 Wicker Ave. raised more than $3,000 to create a scholarship in honor of the student who died at the end of last year. The 16-year-old junior, a longtime Schererville youth baseball player who played basketball at Lake Central, died unexpectedly on Dec. 27.

His family started The Miles Krueger Memorial Scholarship foundation to carry on his memory and legacy. it will provide funds to a Lake Central High School student or students who might not qualify for scholarships based on academic achievement or athletics but who still plan to go to college or trade school.

The family-run foundation will first offer the annual scholarship to seniors who graduate as part of the class of 2024.

The Tina Family McDonald’s in St. John donated 300 apple pies that volunteers sold to raise money for the foundation. It also gave 20% of food and drink sales on a recent evening.

Many local businesses in the Tri-Town and greater Northwest Indiana donated items for a raffle, including Smoothie King, Zig-E’s Funland, Martin Brower, SkyZone, Up Your Alley Bowling, Coca-Cola, the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, the Northwest Indiana Oilmen, the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Bama, Avgo Breakfast and Lunch, the Lake County CornDogs in Crown Point and Milne Plumbing Supply.

The RailCats sent its mascot Rusty and the Oilmen dispatched its mascots Stan and Lucky for people to take pictures with during the fundraiser, since Krueger was a big baseball fan who played on local youth teams for years.

Northwest Indiana Oilmen owner Don Popravak also donated $500 to the scholarship foundation.

For more information or to contribute, visit www.mk34foundation.org.