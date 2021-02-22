St. John moving forward with skate park plans

Though not the final design, Adam Eichorn, who works in skate park development at Spohn Ranch, said the 11,000-square-foot park fit well at the site, which is off Cline Avenue.

The presented rendering includes landscaping that would help buffer the park from surrounding homes, Eichorn said.

"This park ... does a lot for all different abilities and that's something that we do really well and that is create skate parks that are for all different user groups and ability levels," he said.

Vince Onel, principal and vice president of skate park development with Spohn Ranch, emphasized the renderings don't reflect the final design of the town's skate park.

"This is just a concept from our library that we overlaid on (the) site just to give you guys a visual, a discussion tool and to give you guys a sense for scale, or how big these skate parks are and how they fit into sites," Onel said. "This is not our proposed design for this project or a final design by any means."

Onel added Spohn Ranch would gather community input and use the responses to create a custom skate park for the town.

Park Board President Mike Bouvat asked if the park also would include elements for younger children.