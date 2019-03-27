ST. JOHN— From new shopping destinations to numerous parks to enjoy the outdoors, St. John has many projects on the horizon.
The town has drawn in its fair share of residents with perks such as affordable housing, outdoor attractions, safe neighborhoods and more.
"Our community is a very tight-knit group, which gives tremendous value to St. John homes," Mark Barenie, St. John Councilman, said. "And our public safety service is second to none. Plus, we have a fast-growing parks systems and some exciting new retail shops coming."
For many residents, part of the charm is being in a small town neighborhood, but still having easy access to the Windy City.
"It's a safe, community feel, but it's also close to Chicago, so you get the best of both worlds," Libby Popovic, St. John Councilwoman, said.
For homeowners or prospective buyers, St. John offers low tax rates and high home values, Barenie said.
The small-town feel, friendly neighbors and quality schools were among the top things residents named as being their favorite part of calling St. John home.
“The people are friendly, polite and courteous from the town hall, the post office, the store clerks, the banks, the restaurants and just people in general, even on the road in cars, or walking down the street,” Debra Swart of St. John, said. “It's a wonderful 'Mayberry' atmosphere.”
When Vanessa Vreeland Jacobs first moved to St. John, she was welcomed by a neighbor who brought her brownies and a warm welcoming from the fire department chief.
“When we first moved here, I called the fire station to ask about stickers for our windows that alert firefighters that there are children in certain rooms of the house,” Jacobs said. “You can understand my surprise when 20 minutes later, the fire chief himself brought the stickers to my home, introduced himself, and personally welcomed us to St. John.”
Chip Sobek, St. John Parks Department superintendent, said there are more than 30 parks in the town, with two new parks being added to the east side of town this year.
"It's important for people to get away from everything else and relax and enjoy the outdoors," Sobek said. "The more green space, the better."
The Lake Hills Park, at 8640 Lake Hills Drive, offers an amphitheater for concerts and other live performances. Heartland Park, at 10600 White Oak Avenue, is packed with playground equipment, a Babe Ruth Field, five softball fields, four baseball fields, six sand volleyball courts and three concession stands.
"There's such a variety of options here with abundance of parks in neighborhoods and bike trails," Sobek said.
As St. John grows, officials have planned burgeoning developments throughout the town.
Over the past three years $30 million has been invested in the Shops 96 project and on Feb. 28, the town broke ground on the project site, Barenie said.
Shops 96 is a proposed commercial development on 23 acres on the east side of U.S. 41 to Joliet Street and the railroad tracks.
"We are really excited about the quality retail stores that Shops 96 will bring to St. John," Popovic said.
Another project on the horizon will transform the vacant landmark that is the old Kmart building and parking lot off of U.S. 41.
"We have some more good news that with the Shops 96, the owners of the Kmart building are looking at bringing quality retail in and to fix up the entire area," Popovic said.
Along with growing shopping destinations, additional improvements are set to revamp travel in St. John.
"We are working to improve the whole area," Popovic said. "We are looking to add more turning lanes on roads and build roundabouts. I think a lot of towns are experiencing some growing pains right now when it comes to our roads."