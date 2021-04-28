St. John OKs water, sewer rate increases; hikes to go into effect Nov. 1

ST. JOHN — The town is moving ahead with increases to its water and sewer rates.
But instead of the hikes hitting bills immediately, residents won’t see an increase to their water or sewer bill until Nov. 1.
"If you implemented the rate increase on the Nov. 1 billing, it would be for usage of Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, which is just at the end of the summer sprinkle rates," Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez said.
"Residents would still be able to water as usual without the increase, and then go into their winter months with the increase and would see less of an impact right off the bat."
The decision came after the St. John Town Council heard various objections to the increase during its meeting Wednesday evening.
After about an hour of discussion about the utility rates, the council ultimately unanimously approved both increases.
Eric Walsh, partner with Baker Tilly municipal advisers, said a household of two to three that uses 4,000 gallons of water monthly would see a $3.91 increase to their monthly bill. Households of four to five that use 8,000 gallons a month would see a $7.82 increase.
The 30% increase comes after the town hadn’t passed a water hike since 2006. The increase, Walsh pointed out, will create $400,000 annually, outside of planned, large water projects.
"Obviously, since 2006 operational maintenance, repair-type costs have increased. So part of this is catching up with that, as well as planning for the next couple of years that we anticipate," Walsh said. "Obviously there will be additional cost increase, repairs, et cetera needed. That's about half of the rate adjustment, approximately."
Sewer rates will see a 10% increase, Baker said, noting the monthly bill for a two- to three-person household that uses 4,000 gallons would see increase by $2.28, whereas the bill for a household with four to five people that uses 8,000 gallons would go up $4.56.
The hike, Walsh said, will create $200,000 to $300,000 every year for capital needs.
On average, water and sewer customers will see about a 17% increase to their bill, Walsh said.
"The total rate adjustments for that family of two to three, on average, is about $6.19 between water and sewer combined. Again, for that average family of four to five, about $12.38," Walsh said.
The council also approved an $8.75 million waterworks bond, which is set to fund various water improvements in the coming years, including a new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, which monitors the town's distribution system; improving the town's water systems, including wells and lift stations; upgrading water mains; and potentially installing two new wells on the east side of St. John, officials have said.
James Maurer, senior project manager with Haas & Associates, LLC, the town’s chosen consulting engineer firm, said the firm is working on a water system capacity study for the town.
"This will determine whether or not well supply can meet the needs of the town. We're looking at the study going to full development in the town, including the expansion of town boundaries," Maurer said. "We don't know yet where we stand with regard to the wells being able to supply the whole town.
Maurer added the town does have options to purchase more Lake Michigan water, in addition to what it purchases from Schererville in the summer months.
He later told The Times the study has yet to begin, but will take six months to complete.