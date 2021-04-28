St. John OKs water, sewer rate increases; hikes to go into effect Nov. 1

"Obviously, since 2006 operational maintenance, repair-type costs have increased. So part of this is catching up with that, as well as planning for the next couple of years that we anticipate," Walsh said. "Obviously there will be additional cost increase, repairs, et cetera needed. That's about half of the rate adjustment, approximately."

Sewer rates will see a 10% increase, Baker said, noting the monthly bill for a two- to three-person household that uses 4,000 gallons would see increase by $2.28, whereas the bill for a household with four to five people that uses 8,000 gallons would go up $4.56.

The hike, Walsh said, will create $200,000 to $300,000 every year for capital needs.

On average, water and sewer customers will see about a 17% increase to their bill, Walsh said.

"The total rate adjustments for that family of two to three, on average, is about $6.19 between water and sewer combined. Again, for that average family of four to five, about $12.38," Walsh said.