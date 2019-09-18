There are parks and parks and parks.
In a town of just over 18,000 residents, St. John boasts 25 parks with the possibility of two more. They all draw people for their beauty and utility, says Chris Sobek, superintendent of parks and recreation.
To cater to a variety of tastes, every park is different, says Sobek. Most have some type of apparatus for play and exercise, including for kids. “A lot of resources for kids have been cut everywhere, and we designed our programs to provide that movement and learning,” Sobek said.
The biggest organized programs are baseball and softball at Heartland Park and soccer at The Gates of St. John, drawing about 20,000 kids, a jump from 8,000 in 2004 and rising.
Fishing and picnics are popular, along with some 31 programs and lessons for children and adults. Sobek says he would like to see more, eventually adding a facility.
Weather permitting, bike and walking trails are open all year at Lake Hills, Homestead Acres and Homestead Village and Heartland parks, with 7-plus miles of paved trails, and St. John is looking to incorporate new trails into the existing ones. The trails are connected with some private trails and some developers are including them in their plans, Sobek says.
“To me the most important thing about the parks is that they give people a chance to relax, get some fresh air, and get away from things. It’s also a place for people to socialize,” Sobek says, adding that with the proliferation of digital devices, interaction at parks is good.
Some people enjoy just sitting in the park, to be quiet and read. That includes Sobek, who often walks in the park and has lunch. He also watches games and people interacting with their kids. “That makes me feel good because people are using our parks and enjoying them.
“Parks are special because they’re different from being at home and in St. John you don’t have to travel far to get to them,” Sobek says.
For more information visit stjohnin.com/Parks/Default.php