For the dogs

While dogs on a leash are allowed in all St. John parks, they have their own place to run and play and interact with each other.

Once in the gated park at 10051 Hedwig Drive, owners can unclip leashes, giving their pooch pals the freedom to sniff every blade of grass, frolic and work off some energy.

Users must pay an annual fee for a permit, available at St. John Town Hall, 10955 W. 93rd Ave. Fee is $25 for one dog and $10 for each additional dog for residents and $100 for one dog and $25 for each additional dog for nonresidents.

Owners must show proof of current vaccinations: rabies and DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvovirus). Bordatella is strongly recommended.

Dogs must be at least 6 months old. Children 11 and younger are not allowed in the run areas, and those 12 through 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For all dog park rules, visit stjohnin.com/Parks/DogPark.php.