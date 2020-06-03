St. John police prepare for possible protest Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — Officials said they're preparing for a possible protest at 2 p.m. Thursday that could start near the St. John Public Safety Building, which houses the town's Police and Fire departments.

Police said they received information via social media about the possible protest and notified other town officials.

Police also have started reaching out to businesses along the U.S. 41 corridor.

"We assure everyone that we will mobilize to serve and protect the citizens of St. John and our property owners and businesses," police said in a news release. "The individuals seeking to be heard will likewise be served and protected by the Police Department. We anticipate mutual respect by all involved."

A number of Northwest Indiana communities have experienced social unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody in Minneapolis. Protesters have marched in Hammond, Hobart, Merrillville, Crown Point, Gary, East Chicago, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City in recent days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.