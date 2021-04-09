St. John residents get sneak peek at skate park

ST. JOHN — Skaters, ready your wheels.
Residents recently got a look a preliminary design of the town's future skate park and provided feedback during a St. John Park Board meeting and workshop.
The Board first set its sights on the project at the end of 2020, and formalized plans to move ahead with Los Angeles-based skate park design-build company Spohn Ranch for the park, which is off Cline Avenue near The Gates of St. John.
In 2018, Spohn Ranch designed and built a 7,000-square-foot skate park in Highland. The following year, the company built Hessville Park Skatepark in Hammond, which is 9,000 square feet.
St. John's skate park will be roughly 11,000 square feet.
Tyler McLead, the town's superintendent of parks and recreation, previously told The Times the town hopes to complete the project this summer.
Jeff Zielinski, founder of Driftwood Collective, a nonprofit that seeks to ensure the, "skateboarding, biking, scooter world is a success here in our region," shared survey data the group collected for the project.
"They wanted a good sizable skate park that they could start at, they could learn at and they could grow at. That was one of the most important things that we found," Zielinski said.
Future users of the park also wanted to see a balance between transition-based and street-based obstacles, Zielinski said.
Along with a combination-style bowl, nearly 800 survey respondents said their top amenities included a mini ramp and a pump track and realistic street obstacles tied for third, Zielinkski pointed out.
Obstacles skaters would sacrifice for amenities they would like to see at the park included long rails, a flat ground skate area, tall transitions and a pump track, survey data shows.
"That one is a toss-up-type obstacle. I think there's a lot of people that really wanted it, though," Zielinkski said of the pump track.
Billy Duszynski, a 21-year-old skateboarder from St. John who has been skating half his life, said having a skate park in town means a lot to him.
"Learning how to skate here was really, really hard at first, when you don't have anywhere to go except for the parking lot or to the park or something," Duszynski said. "I just want to make sure that we can make a park that everyone can learn stuff on, from beginners to people who have been doing it as long as me."
Adam Eichorn of Spohn Ranch presented a conceptual design for the town's park, which includes a beginner street area, a 6- to 8-foot amoeba bowl, amphitheater steps, an intermediate street area, a 4-foot mini half-pipe section, an over-vert wall, a concrete pump track and opportunities for spectator seating areas.
Eichorn noted the design has not been finalized, but was guided by data collected for the project.
"Our goal is to meet the needs of as many residents as we can. Hopefully, we could accommodate all the positive things that you have brought up. But just the fact that we're going to have a skate park, it's a beginning," Park Board President Mike Bouvat said.
"It's something that we've never had before, and with that, our goal is to expand and move forward."