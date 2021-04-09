St. John residents get sneak peek at skate park

"Learning how to skate here was really, really hard at first, when you don't have anywhere to go except for the parking lot or to the park or something," Duszynski said. "I just want to make sure that we can make a park that everyone can learn stuff on, from beginners to people who have been doing it as long as me."

Adam Eichorn of Spohn Ranch presented a conceptual design for the town's park, which includes a beginner street area, a 6- to 8-foot amoeba bowl, amphitheater steps, an intermediate street area, a 4-foot mini half-pipe section, an over-vert wall, a concrete pump track and opportunities for spectator seating areas.

Eichorn noted the design has not been finalized, but was guided by data collected for the project.

"Our goal is to meet the needs of as many residents as we can. Hopefully, we could accommodate all the positive things that you have brought up. But just the fact that we're going to have a skate park, it's a beginning," Park Board President Mike Bouvat said.