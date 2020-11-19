St. John revises Christmas events to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

ST. JOHN — Despite having to cancel the traditional Christmas in the Park events this year, the town still wants residents to have a holly, jolly Christmas.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez revealed her office's plans to keep the holiday spirit alive in St. John.

Though the town's annual tree lighting and Christmas in the Park events have been canceled, residents can still stroll through the Tree Walk at Prairie West Park to enjoy the lights and decorated trees.

This year, the St. John Express won't be in service, the snack shop and Santa's workshop in the park pavilion will be closed and there won't be fireworks at the park.

Here's how St. John is keeping Christmas magic alive:

Christmas parade

When: Noon Nov. 27

Where: U.S. 41

What: Santa and friends will travel down U.S. 41 in St. John on Nov. 27. Santa will leave from Lake Central High School and make his way to Lincoln Elementary School. Residents are encouraged to park their car and greet Santa and his pals from the sidelines by waving and honking.