St. John revises Christmas events to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions
Christmas in the Park 2019

Trees are decorated at Prairie West Park as part of Christmas in the Park in 2019. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — Despite having to cancel the traditional Christmas in the Park events this year, the town still wants residents to have a holly, jolly Christmas. 

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez revealed her office's plans to keep the holiday spirit alive in St. John. 

Though the town's annual tree lighting and Christmas in the Park events have been canceled, residents can still stroll through the Tree Walk at Prairie West Park to enjoy the lights and decorated trees. 

This year, the St. John Express won't be in service, the snack shop and Santa's workshop in the park pavilion will be closed and there won't be fireworks at the park. 

Here's how St. John is keeping Christmas magic alive:

Christmas parade 

When: Noon Nov. 27 

Where: U.S. 41

What: Santa and friends will travel down U.S. 41 in St. John on Nov. 27. Santa will leave from Lake Central High School and make his way to Lincoln Elementary School. Residents are encouraged to park their car and greet Santa and his pals from the sidelines by waving and honking. 

Letters to Santa 

When: From 3-8 p.m. on Nov. 27, Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 

Where: Santa's mailbox at Prairie West Park along 93rd Avenue 

What: He's making his list and checking it twice. Before Santa sets out to deliver gifts on Christmas, send him your wish list. Letters to Santa can be dropped off at Santa's mailbox at Prairie West Park on Nov. 27 and Dec. 5 and 9. Be sure to include a clearly written name and address so Santa can write back. A sample letter ca be downloaded at bit.ly/3nqIMLt

Christmas tree voting 

When: Nov. 27 to Dec. 6. 

Where: Prairie West Park along 93rd Avenue 

What: Lights, ornaments, vote! Residents are invited to grab some hot cocoa and take a self-guided tour through the town's Tree Walk. There will be 115 decked-out Christmas trees to marvel at, and the Top 3 trees will be given a prize. Cast your vote beginning Nov. 27 at bit.ly/35rSNSb. Winners will be announced Dec. 7. 

Photos with Santa*

When: From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Dec. 10, Dec. 15, Dec. 17 and from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 19. 

Where: Prairie West Park along 93rd Avenue 

What: Residents are invited to schedule a 10-minute time slot to take a picture with Santa at Prairie West Park. Slots will be given on a first call, first serve bases. To reserve a time, call the clerk-treasurer's office at 219-365-4800, option 4.

*This event is for St. John residents only. 

Characters at Town Hall 

When: From 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 15, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 

Where: St. John Town Hall, 10955 W. 93rd Ave.

What: Minions, Santa and the Grinch are taking over the lawn at Town Hall to spread Christmas cheer. Minions will be at Town Hall on Dec. 15, Santa on Dec. 16 and the Grinch on Dec. 17. Those wishing to spot their favorite character can drive by Town Hall to honk and wave. 

Gallery: New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties: What you need to know.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

