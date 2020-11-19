St. John revises Christmas events to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

ST. JOHN — Despite having to cancel the traditional Christmas in the Park events this year, the town still wants residents to have a holly, jolly Christmas.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez revealed her office's plans to keep the holiday spirit alive in St. John.
Though the town's annual tree lighting and Christmas in the Park events have been canceled, residents can still stroll through the Tree Walk at Prairie West Park to enjoy the lights and decorated trees.
This year, the St. John Express won't be in service, the snack shop and Santa's workshop in the park pavilion will be closed and there won't be fireworks at the park.
Here's how St. John is keeping Christmas magic alive:
Christmas parade
When: Noon Nov. 27
Where: U.S. 41
What: Santa and friends will travel down U.S. 41 in St. John on Nov. 27. Santa will leave from Lake Central High School and make his way to Lincoln Elementary School. Residents are encouraged to park their car and greet Santa and his pals from the sidelines by waving and honking.
Letters to Santa
When: From 3-8 p.m. on Nov. 27, Dec. 5 and Dec. 9
Where: Santa's mailbox at Prairie West Park along 93rd Avenue
What: He's making his list and checking it twice. Before Santa sets out to deliver gifts on Christmas, send him your wish list. Letters to Santa can be dropped off at Santa's mailbox at Prairie West Park on Nov. 27 and Dec. 5 and 9. Be sure to include a clearly written name and address so Santa can write back. A sample letter ca be downloaded at bit.ly/3nqIMLt.
Christmas tree voting
When: Nov. 27 to Dec. 6.
Where: Prairie West Park along 93rd Avenue
What: Lights, ornaments, vote! Residents are invited to grab some hot cocoa and take a self-guided tour through the town's Tree Walk. There will be 115 decked-out Christmas trees to marvel at, and the Top 3 trees will be given a prize. Cast your vote beginning Nov. 27 at bit.ly/35rSNSb. Winners will be announced Dec. 7.
Photos with Santa*
When: From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Dec. 10, Dec. 15, Dec. 17 and from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 19.
Where: Prairie West Park along 93rd Avenue
What: Residents are invited to schedule a 10-minute time slot to take a picture with Santa at Prairie West Park. Slots will be given on a first call, first serve bases. To reserve a time, call the clerk-treasurer's office at 219-365-4800, option 4.
*This event is for St. John residents only.
Characters at Town Hall
When: From 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 15, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17
Where: St. John Town Hall, 10955 W. 93rd Ave.
What: Minions, Santa and the Grinch are taking over the lawn at Town Hall to spread Christmas cheer. Minions will be at Town Hall on Dec. 15, Santa on Dec. 16 and the Grinch on Dec. 17. Those wishing to spot their favorite character can drive by Town Hall to honk and wave.
