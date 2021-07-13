St. John road impact fee set to go into effect Tuesday; Council appoints fee review board

ST. JOHN — After months of work, the town's road impact fee is set to go into effect Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the Town Council established the road impact fee for the town, under which developers pay a fee based on the number of trips generated from a particular land use.
The fee will help the town fund new street infrastructure in newly developed parts of St. John, according to the town's 2021 Road Impact Fee study.
The final step of establishing the fee is creating an Impact Fee Review Board, which the St. John Town Council completed during a special meeting last Wednesday.
Bryan Blazak, R-At-large, said three individuals, a certified public accountant, a certified Indiana engineer and a certified Indiana real estate agent, all of whom must live in St. John, are required to sit on the board.
Blazak then presented nominations for the board, including Mateusz Dudzik, a certified public accountant; Scott Zajac, a certified Indiana engineer; and Tony Mitidiero, a real estate agent certified in Indiana.
The nominations were approved 4-0. Town Council Vice President Michael Schilling was absent.
Also Wednesday, the Council approved an amendment to the agreement with The Arsh Group, Inc., for supplemental work for the road impact fee.
The change was first introduced to the Council at the end of June, where the council ultimately approved part of the amended contract totaling $29,910.
Initially, the supplemental work included a review of existing building permit forms with staff; creating a new application form and attachments to supplement building permits for new developments, including an impact fee calculation worksheet, appeal form and review form; the creation of an administrative manual for the road impact fee; and three orientation meetings with the Impact Fee Review Board and staff.
Town Manager Chris Salatas said Wednesday the Council initially held off on four items presented in the original supplemental agreement due to concerns over cost and necessity.
Three of those items — terms to update St. John's zoning code, coordination review and meetings and technical assistance — were added back into the agreement for a total of $7,240.
As approved Wednesday, the amended agreement included a review of building permit forms; the creation of an administrative manual; three orientation meetings with the review board and staff; a glossary of terms and definitions from the administrative manual or road impact fee study to add to St. John's zoning code; two to three coordination and review meetings with town staff; and technical assistance.
The services included in the amended contract totaled $37,150, Salatas said, noting the total was a 32% decrease from what was presented to the Council at the end of June.
The Council approved the amended contract 4-0.
The road impact fee is projected to generate about $6 million in revenue within five years, according to the town's 2021 Road Impact Fee study.
The fee will be active in the town for five years, unless a future Town Council moves to adopt a replacement road impact fee ordinance.