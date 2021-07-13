St. John road impact fee set to go into effect Tuesday; Council appoints fee review board

The nominations were approved 4-0. Town Council Vice President Michael Schilling was absent.

Also Wednesday, the Council approved an amendment to the agreement with The Arsh Group, Inc., for supplemental work for the road impact fee.

The change was first introduced to the Council at the end of June, where the council ultimately approved part of the amended contract totaling $29,910.

Initially, the supplemental work included a review of existing building permit forms with staff; creating a new application form and attachments to supplement building permits for new developments, including an impact fee calculation worksheet, appeal form and review form; the creation of an administrative manual for the road impact fee; and three orientation meetings with the Impact Fee Review Board and staff.

Town Manager Chris Salatas said Wednesday the Council initially held off on four items presented in the original supplemental agreement due to concerns over cost and necessity.

Three of those items — terms to update St. John's zoning code, coordination review and meetings and technical assistance — were added back into the agreement for a total of $7,240.