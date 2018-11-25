ST. JOHN — St. John officials are seeking applications to fill openings on various boards and commissions.
Boards and commissions with potential openings include the Police Commission, Park Board, Economic Development Committee and Sanitary and Waterworks District Boards.
Spots on the Police Commission, Park Board and Sanitary and Waterworks Boards require party affiliation which is determined by declaration in the last Primary Election.
Applications must be received no later than Dec. 14 in the office of the Town Manager, St. John Municipal Building, 10955 W. 93rd Ave., St. John, 46373.
Interested town residents can obtain an application packet at the office of the Town Manager or Clerk-Treasurer, St. John Municipal Building, 10955 W. 93rd Ave.
The application is also available in an editable PDF on the town's website, www.stjohnin.com. Applications will also be accepted, via email, at admin.tm@stjohnin.com.
Applications must be received no later than Dec. 14 in the town manager's office.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the town manager's office at 219-365-6043, ext. 1, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.