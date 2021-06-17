St. John unveils blooming community garden project at Patnoe Park

ST. JOHN — Though the seeds were planted a few years ago, the Patnoe Park Family Gardens in St. John are finally in bloom.

While the garden laid its roots in the spring, the town hosted an informal groundbreaking for the project Thursday.

Tyler McLead, St. John superintendent of parks and recreation, said while registration for the community garden opened April 1, the garden started to fill up around late April, early May.

"As recently as March, this was just an empty field and there had been so many meetings and so much work done to make this happen, but you still drove by and I'm like, 'There's nothing out there,'" McLead said.

"So just to finally see it come together and literally see it in full bloom now, and to see it grow, has been truly rewarding."

McLead said the community garden at 10499 White Oak Ave. was one of the first projects he was tasked with when he become director of parks and recreation in August 2020.

"It wouldn't have been possible without the help of several volunteers, businesses and others that lent a helping hand," McLead said.