St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary holds fundraisers

HOBART — The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary is hosting two fundraisers in July.

There is a Nothing Bundt Cakes benefit from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 1. It features a variety of Bundt cakes.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Auxiliary in support of the 2022 Scholarship Fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.

The Nothing Bundt Cakes Sale will be held in Rooms 3 and 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 South Lake Park Ave., in Hobart.

It's also hosting a two-day jewelry sale called the HCI $7 Sale. It's from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 15 and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16. It features a variety of jewelry and other accessories.

The HCI $7 Sale will be held in Rooms 3 and 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 South Lake Park Ave., in Hobart. For further information, call

