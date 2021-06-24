 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary holds fundraisers
urgent

St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary holds fundraisers

HOBART — The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary is hosting two fundraisers in July.

There is a Nothing Bundt Cakes benefit from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 1. It features a variety of Bundt cakes.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Auxiliary in support of the 2022 Scholarship Fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.

The Nothing Bundt Cakes Sale will be held in Rooms 3 and 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 South Lake Park Ave., in Hobart.

It's also hosting a two-day jewelry sale called the HCI $7 Sale. It's from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 15 and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16. It features a variety of jewelry and other accessories.

The HCI $7 Sale will be held in Rooms 3 and 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 South Lake Park Ave., in Hobart. For further information, call 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

3,000-year-old human remains show injuries of the earliest known shark attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts