St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary hosts fundraisers

HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to two fundraisers during September.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sales will go to the Auxiliary in support of the 2022 Scholarship Fund that benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.

• Scrubs on Wheels sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.Sept. 10.

This fundraiser will feature an assortment of scrubs, shoes and other medical accessories.

• Linda’s Linens sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24.

This fundraiser will feature a selection of high thread-count sheets, pillows, blankets and throws.

Both fundraisers will be held in Rooms 3 & 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 South Lake Park Ave., in Hobart. Masks are required at all times while visiting the hospitals of Community Healthcare System.

For further information, call 219-947-6011.

