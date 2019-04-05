HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center is a Center of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Gynecology and for Robotic Surgery. These designations were awarded by the Surgical Review Corp.
“A Center of Excellence represents a standardized method of approaching patient care,” said Douglas Dedelow, DO, an OB/GYN doctor who is a Community Care Network practitioner at St. Mary Medical Center.
“The reviewers come in and look at our practices and help guide us on standardizing every part of the patient experience, making it more efficient, safer for the patient and continuously improving outcomes.”
COEMIG status recognizes hospitals and surgeons around the world who provide exceptional minimally invasive gynecologic surgical care and who are dedicated to continuously improving healthcare quality and patient safety, according to Surgical Review Corp.
“St. Mary Medical Center has undergone a process where they obtain certification demonstrating excellence in pre-operative, inter-operative and post-operative care for our patients,” said OB/GYN Travis Haldeman, DO, another CCNI surgeon who was involved in the accreditation effort.
“Our patients know that, being a center of excellence, we have achieved these quality goals and have a program in place for optimal patient care.”
St. Mary Medical Center has been a COEMIG-accredited hospital for a number of years and received reaccreditation in 2017. In 2018, the hospital also was accredited as a Center of Excellence for Robotic Surgery.
This designation was determined based on extensive, documented use of the da Vinci® robotic platform for minimally invasive surgery in a variety of disciplines including gynecology, general, urology, bariatric and thoracic surgeries.
Overall, surgeons at St. Mary Medical Center have performed more than 1,300 robotic procedures. Common gynecologic procedures performed using da Vinci include partial and total hysterectomies, diagnostic laparoscopy and pelvic-support procedures.
“Procedures with da Vinci result in less hospital time, less risk of infection, and less pain for the patient,” Dedelow said.
“Many times patients can go back to work more quickly. Being a Center of Excellence for Robotic Surgery means that everybody in the hospital is on the same page, from when the patient walks in the door to when the patient leaves.”
Robotic surgery bears some similarity to laparoscopic surgery, but Haldeman said the robot offers distinct advantages to patients and providers.