St. Mary Medical Center, Community Stroke and Rehab center looks for volunteers
 Jim and Peggy Snelson, married for 45 years, enjoy volunteering together at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, and its Valparaiso Health Center are looking for volunteers.

Positions are also available at the Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center.

Medical Center volunteers must be 18 or older, who enjoy the opportunity to meet new people, keep active while providing important services and experience the personal satisfaction that comes from helping others.

St. Mary Medical Center, located at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave.,in Hobart has a special need for Eucharistic Ministers and Pastoral Care workers as well as volunteers for the information desk, registration, mailroom, surgical waiting area and the East Entrance.

The Valparaiso Health Center at 3800 St. Mary Drive also needs volunteers to greet, direct, escort and transport patients as well as assist with sorting and delivering mail.

For more information on how to make a difference as a volunteer,  contact Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011. All precautions and guidelines are observed and masks are provided for your health and safety.

Volunteers at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, 10215 Broadway, Crown Point, must be 18 or older who are interested in greeting, directing, escorting and transporting patients for therapy services or to the vaccination clinic are encouraged to apply. Safety protocols are being observed and masks are provided as needed.

For more information, contact Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011.

