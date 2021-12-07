St. Mary student severely burned in weekend explosion

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School students and staff are praying for the recovery of a seventh-grader injured in a weekend explosion.
Jaden Mendez, of Crown Point, was severely burned Sunday in an accident that took place while he and his father, Jimmy, were repairing a furnace at a Region business.
“Our entire community is devastated that Jaden and his family are suffering,” said school Principal Tom Ruiz said in a statement.
Ruiz said Jaden was helping his father on a job.
“When Jimmy went to the van to retrieve a part, he heard a loud explosion. When he ran back, he saw the blast was powerful enough to throw his son, Jaden, out of the building they were working in."
The cause of the accident, which may have involved a natural gas line and a propane heater, is under investigation.
Ruiz said Jaden suffered burns to his face, arms and legs that were so severe he would have been airlifted to Chicago if the weather hadn’t been so windy.
He was eventually transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, a University of Chicago Medicine facility in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood.
Ruiz said Jaden’s neck was so injured that he currently can only breath through tubes down his throat. He said Jaden nearly lost his hands in the blast.
Ruiz said Jaden may have to be hospitalized several months but is expected to survive the accident.
The doctors plan to perform skin graft surgery as early as this week.
“Jaden is a wonderful young man and always quick with a smile. Just like his dad, he is always willing to help others," Ruiz said.
"Jaden is an only child and his family is very close knit. Mr. Mendez volunteered to direct our morning car line traffic for many years and always greeted every family with a smile and a kind word."
Ruiz said one of the mothers of Jaden’s fellow seventh-graders opened a GoFundMe page to help the Mendez family with medical bills. Those wishing to contribute can do so at gofund.me/b0c6a733.
