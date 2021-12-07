St. Mary student severely burned in weekend explosion

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School students and staff are praying for the recovery of a seventh-grader injured in a weekend explosion.

Jaden Mendez, of Crown Point, was severely burned Sunday in an accident that took place while he and his father, Jimmy, were repairing a furnace at a Region business.

“Our entire community is devastated that Jaden and his family are suffering,” said school Principal Tom Ruiz said in a statement.

Ruiz said Jaden was helping his father on a job.

“When Jimmy went to the van to retrieve a part, he heard a loud explosion. When he ran back, he saw the blast was powerful enough to throw his son, Jaden, out of the building they were working in."

The cause of the accident, which may have involved a natural gas line and a propane heater, is under investigation.

Ruiz said Jaden suffered burns to his face, arms and legs that were so severe he would have been airlifted to Chicago if the weather hadn’t been so windy.

He was eventually transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, a University of Chicago Medicine facility in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood.