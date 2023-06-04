CROWN POINT — Students at St. Mary Catholic Community School celebrated the end of the academic year with some friendly competition at Field Day.

They used their athletic skills, strategy and teamwork to work through various activities. Some of those included tug of war, a water balloon toss, wacky water relay and a dunk tank.

The students dropped their favorite teachers into some comfortably warm water on a 55° day. The event was organized by first year teacher Michael Kosakowski. He thanks all the parents who came out to help.

St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point offers grade levels Junior Pre-Kindergarten (for 3-year-olds) through grade eight.

The faculty teaches a curriculum supported by cutting-edge technology. St. Mary’s is currently accepting applications for new students for the 2023-2024 school year. To learn more about St. Mary School’s visit school.stmarycp.org.