St. Mary students resume annual DC trip

CROWN POINT — After a 30-month hiatus because of the COVID pandemic, St. Mary Catholic Community School recently resumed its annual eighth-grade class trip to Washington.

The 70 person group (made up of students, teachers, and parent chaperones) flew to the nation's capital on April 5 and returned home April 8.

They visited the U.S. Capitol, the White House, the Smithsonian Museums, Mount Vernon, the International Spy Museum, and all the traditional monuments and memorials in the area.

One of the highlights of this year's trip was a tour of Arlington National Cemetery, where four students were able to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The group also had a guided tour of the battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Plans are for next year's 8th grade class to make the trip in September.

St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point offers grade levels Junior Pre-Kindergarten (for 3-year-olds) to 8th-grade and is the largest grade school in the Diocese of Gary.

St. Mary’s faculty teaches a curriculum supported by cutting-edge technology. The school offers a multitude of activities and experiences including various field trips at each grade level.

To learn more about St. Mary’s School or schedule a tour, visit school.stmarycp.org. St. Mary’s is currently accepting new students for the 2022-2023 school year.

