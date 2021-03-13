 Skip to main content
St. Patrick’s Day parade in Michigan City stands still
MICHIGAN CITY — Leprechauns, wolves, Dalmatians and more were prancing at Fedders Alley as paradegoers drove past Saturday afternoon’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Entries were stationary for the reverse parade.

Washington Park Zoo Director Jamie Huss and her team brought a pony and goat as well as tiger and turtle costumes. She recruited her children as well as two zoo staff members to help out.

“Everybody needs this break and to reconnect with people again,” Huss said.

“We’re glad to do something that’s kind of normal,” said Abby Vittatoe, a Michigan City High School student wearing the wolf costume. Vittatoe joined the school’s cheerleaders at the parade.

Joan McGee, as the clown Jo Jo, was excited to be at the parade with other members of Michiana Clowns. “I think it’s wonderful that we can come out and be happy and to make everyone smile.”

Fellow clown James Kuhn, whose clown name is Haw Haw, let the wind blow enormous soap bubbles to waft over — and sometimes onto — cars passing by.

Jim Retseck, president of the Michigan City Historical Society, brought a group with the Old Lighthouse Museum’s foghorn from the end of the pier at Saugatuck, Michigan. He remembers when the lighthouse in Michigan City blew its horn east, west and north toward Lake Michigan.

“I was always a history buff,” he said. Retseck retired early and got involved with the historical society to give back to the community.

“It’s like a kid in a candy store. I get to play with all this stuff,” he said.

Steven Peterka played his bagpipes for the passing paradegoers. Peterka said he has been playing for 40 years.

Isaiah Rose, in the Dalmatian costume, dances for the passing crowd while his mother, leprechaun Kim Hoefle, and Rose's friend Cruz Chavez, dressed as Harry Potter, watch.

Chris Blake, public information officer for the Michigan City Fire Department, waited at the end of the rainbow to wave to children while members of his team handed out necklaces and bracelets to kids.

The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow was papier-mache, filled with oversized wooden coins painted gold.

“We need to keep everybody’s spirits high and in a good mood,” Blake said.

For members of the Guardian Riders, it was a tribute to Myles Edson, 20, who died last week in a motorcycle accident. Members of the motorcycle club, all veterans, had debated whether to pull out of the parade, but Edson’s father, Boyd Edson, urged them to continue, club secretary Stacey Gembala said.

Riders signed a large sign erected in honor of Myles Edson and wrote messages to their fallen comrade on the back.

Tiffany Wallace was in the parade with the Michigan City Area Schools food service team. She and her daughters Leah and Lyllianna walked the route to see other entries, something they couldn’t do in traditional parades.

“It was a different experience, but not a bad one,” she said. “It was a lot smaller. It was a lot of fun.”

