St. Patrick’s Day parade in Michigan City stands still

“I was always a history buff,” he said. Retseck retired early and got involved with the historical society to give back to the community.

“It’s like a kid in a candy store. I get to play with all this stuff,” he said.

Steven Peterka played his bagpipes for the passing paradegoers. Peterka said he has been playing for 40 years.

Chris Blake, public information officer for the Michigan City Fire Department, waited at the end of the rainbow to wave to children while members of his team handed out necklaces and bracelets to kids.

The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow was papier-mache, filled with oversized wooden coins painted gold.

“We need to keep everybody’s spirits high and in a good mood,” Blake said.

For members of the Guardian Riders, it was a tribute to Myles Edson, 20, who died last week in a motorcycle accident. Members of the motorcycle club, all veterans, had debated whether to pull out of the parade, but Edson’s father, Boyd Edson, urged them to continue, club secretary Stacey Gembala said.

Riders signed a large sign erected in honor of Myles Edson and wrote messages to their fallen comrade on the back.