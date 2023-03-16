St. Patrick may or may not have actually banished all the snakes from Ireland, but the fifth-century missionary who's venerated as the patron saint of Ireland gets a heck of a party every year anyway.

Many celebrations of St. Patrick's Day are planned across Northwest Indiana on Friday, including Crown Point's popular parade and Hessville's first-ever twilight St. Patrick's Day parade.

Revelers will don green and celebrate their Irish heritage at the annual nighttime parade starting at dusk Friday at Crown Point's downtown square. There will be a procession of floats, the plaintive warbling of the Pipes and Drums bagpipe players, candy for the kids and illuminated vehicles.

The historic Lake County Courthouse also will have Shamrock Lane from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday where people can sit and enjoy cuisine from local vendors.

Crown Point has held the parade every St. Patrick's Day since 2008, and it's become one of the Region's premier observances of the holiday celebrating all things Irish. Thousands of people typically turn out every year.

”The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is always one of our busier events,” said Adam Graper, director of the city’s PACE Department. “The parade signals the beginning of spring, and while the weather doesn’t always agree, it kicks off our busy event season.”

The Lake County Parks Department will host a Leprechaun Hike from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Stoney Run County Park at 9230 E. 142nd Ave. in Hebron. Hikers will search for four-leaf clovers and leprechaun homes in the forest.

Aftermath Cidery and Winery at 15 Washington St. in Valparaiso will host a St. Patrick's Day Celebration at 7 p.m. Friday with wine, cider, specialty drinks and a DJ.

The Schererville Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Lucky Leprechaun Glow Hunt for kids between the ages of 4 and 12 years old. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Schererville Community Center at 500 E. Joliet St.

Kids can bring flashlights to hunt for four-leaf clovers and enjoy pizza, drinks and dessert.

Hessville's St. Paddy’s Day Lighted Parade will step off from Harding Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. Friday and head west on 165th Street and then north on Kennedy Ave.

The community group HC3 has been hosting a St. Patrick's Day Parade since 2018, but this is the first time it will be at night.

"It started as a fun neighborhood celebration, and it is just that. This year is our first year doing the parade at dusk, so we are excited about having lighted parade floats," said organizer Dustin Voris with HC3. "Keep the Faith Ranch will also be bringing lighted horses and goats to walk in the parade. But our highlight is the Chicago Garda Pipes and Drums, a renowned group of musicians who happen to also be current or retired law enforcement officers."

Attendees are encouraged to stop by Hessville businesses after the parade.

"This year we are also having a siren-free parade for those that are sensitive, but the parade is not silent, the Knuckleheads RC and American Legion 232, Legion Rider motorcycles will be there as well as fan favorite from last year the HAPA rock band," Voris said. "It will be fun for the whole family with many area establishments like Freddy’s Steakhouse serving up corn beef and cabbage and hosting the Garda after the parade."

Normally, the parade cuts through the downtown Hessville business strip, but it will go west along 165th Street, turn north on Kennedy Avenue and head up to 161st Street by Chuck and Irene's this year to avoid all the road construction, Hammond Councilman Scott Rakos said.

"It's been a few years since we had the parade, but we're excited it's back," he said. "It's relatively new, but we've had decent crowds, even when it's rainy or windy."

He's hoping the Chicago Garda Pipes and Drums will draw even more interest this year. They were available after marching in the St. Patrick's Day parades in Chicago last weekend, including the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly.

"It's very festive. People get dressed up," he said. "Normally it goes a mile down Kennedy, but we're adjusting a bit to the construction. People can bring lawn chairs or stand. It's always good for the bars and restaurants. We're looking forward to it."

On Saturday, the LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. in LaPorte will host the Shamrock Shindig from 6 to 10 p.m. The festivities will include Irish food, green beer and traditional Irish folk music, which will start at 7 p.m.