{{featured_button_text}}
St. Paul students bundle diapers

Pictured are Lilliana Cruz, from left, Hayden Dust, Marybeth Hutcheson, Zina Bachert, Gus Burian, Marvell Beckham, Axel Heramb and Josie Speckhard. 

Students and staff at St. Paul Lutheran School in Munster collected, wrapped and donated baby items to the Swaddling Clothes Center in Dyer.

They wrapped and delivered 1,925 diapers to the center, located at Grace Lutheran Church in Dyer.

The center is open for shopping from 9 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of every month and is intended for parents who need a little extra help getting baby-related items for their little ones.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The Swaddling Clothes Center is strictly not-for-profit and relies on the generosity of the community to help families in need.

For more information, go to www.swaddlingclothes.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags