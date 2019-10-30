Students and staff at St. Paul Lutheran School in Munster collected, wrapped and donated baby items to the Swaddling Clothes Center in Dyer.
They wrapped and delivered 1,925 diapers to the center, located at Grace Lutheran Church in Dyer.
The center is open for shopping from 9 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of every month and is intended for parents who need a little extra help getting baby-related items for their little ones.
The Swaddling Clothes Center is strictly not-for-profit and relies on the generosity of the community to help families in need.
For more information, go to www.swaddlingclothes.org.