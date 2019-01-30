WHITING — Unfinished business is the main reason Mayor Joseph Stahura has filed to seek a fifth term as the city's top boss.
"We certainly improved the lakefront from an infrastructure perspective, but we still have a lot of programming that we need to put in place to make all of that infrastructure work," Stahura said.
He also mentioned the Mascot Hall of Fame that opened in the city in late December.
"This is the inaugural year and I'd certainly like to get that Mascot Hall of Fame on solid footing moving forward so it sustains itself for the long term," Stahura said. "In reality, those two projects, the lakefront and the Mascot Hall of Fame, set the table for all of the private development that'll come into the community after we spent those public dollars on those investments."
Stahura counts fostering the growth of and making improvements to the city's business district as one of his administration's biggest accomplishments.
He said there are 108 business properties in the 119th St. business district and its Indianapolis Boulevard intersection.
"When I took office in 2004, 47 of those buildings were vacant, not occupied," Stahura said. "Today, there's 3."
Stahura still hopes for a hotel in the city, and thoughts have turned to the city's Stadium District.
Stahura had wanted to locate one on the lakefront but moved away from that when public sentiment was not overwhelmingly supportive of it.
He said navigating through a huge reassessment in how property taxes were assessed throughout the state during his first term was another main accomplishment. Planning and financing the development of the city's lakefront is the No. 1 project in the city's history, he said.
"It certainly was the largest project from a financial perspective," Stahura said. "And the key part to that was, we were able to identify over $30 million dollars in grants to be able to invest in our community for that project."
He said trimming the number of full-time city employees from 137 to 89 was an example of one of his administration's efficiencies, as was doing away with the city's water department.
"I chose to buy water from Hammond instead of investing $6.5 million dollars in a water plant and doubling the water rates," Stahura said.
He lists the creation a scholarship program for high school students who live in Whiting and improvements to the city's infrastructure, including streets and water and sewer lines, as other main actions taken during his 15 years in office.
Having served five consecutive terms as a city councilman prior to four terms as mayor, Stahura has spent well over half of his life in Whiting politics.
A graduate of Whiting High School (Class of '74), Stahura is a lifelong resident of the city in which he and his wife of 42 years, Diane, raised their two children.
"I always tell people that being mayor of any city is probably the best job that you could ever have and it's also probably the worst job that you could ever have," Stahura said.
He said the best part of the job is hearing people's appreciation and seeing their smiling faces as they walk through the park, but the worst part is that in a small community every little thing that goes wrong ends up on the mayor's desk, even something such as a spat between neighbors.