Entrepreneurs will be able to pitch their best ideas at the 2023 Starke Tank Countywide Business Pitch Competition this summer.

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation is soliciting contestants for the annual contest, which will take place at 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Knox Community High School. The winner will get startup capital and a leg up in opening or growing their business.

As the name suggests, it's modeled after the long-running ABC reality show "Shark Tank," which has now aired for 14 seasons.

Now in its fourth year, Starke Tank originally focused on North Judson and grew into a countywide competition. Contestants no longer have to hail from Starke County but must either operate a business there or be willing to if they win. It's open to small businesses that have not yet been launched or that were started or changed hands within the past three years.

Last year, Irelynd Alexis Boutique in downtown Knox took home the first prize of $12,000. Bone Boss Game Calls won the $6,000 second-place prize.

Local businesses, banks, utilities, governments and real estate agents donate the prize money and door prizes that are given away to audience members.

“Our sponsors recognize that a vibrant small business community is critical to Starke County’s growth and continued success,” SCEDF Executive Director Lisa Dan said. “We hope to make this year’s Starke Tank our biggest and best yet.”

Anyone can enter the contest free of charge. They will get free coaching from an Indiana Small Business Development Center advisor and must participate in a dress rehearsal before the event.

“Starke Tank provides great exposure for the participants and the sponsors,” Dan said. “Audience members will learn about each business, and the sponsors will be featured in the event program as well as at the venue.”

For more information, call 574-772-5627, email mperren@scedf.biz or visit scedf.biz.