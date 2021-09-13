Stars of Netflix's 'Metal Shop Masters' to appear at metal forming conference in Chicago

Judges from the newly released Netflix show "Metal Shop Masters" will appear at the FABTECH 2021 conference at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago.
The American Welding Society is hosting the metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing conference from Monday through Wednesday at the convention center at 2301 S. King Dr.
Judges Stephanie Hoffman and David Madero from "Metal Shop Masters" will talk about the show at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Careers in Welding Mobile Exhibit or Booth B20084.
“While welding has been an ancillary part of other reality shows, Metal Shop Masters puts our skilled trade and craftspeople into the limelight like never before,” said Gary Konarska, executive director and CEO, American Welding Society. “Metal Shop Masters will connect with millions of viewers, exposing them to all the cool things you can do with metal as a career, hobby, passion and creative outlet.”
Stephanie Hoffman, a metal artist and former pipe welder who now serves as program manager of workforce development at the American Welding Society, and David Madero, a Mexican-American metal sculpting artist known for his 120-foot-tall Monumental Christ, will make one of the first public appearances after the show comes out and they're allowed to publicly speak freely about it.
“Most of the competitors weren’t professionally trained welders,” Hoffman said. “You’ll see self-trained welders, some with CNC backgrounds, and others who weld for cathartic reasons. There’s a great mixture of art and fabrication-based projects, not to mention Jo Koy is a megastar comedian. People will enjoy it for so many reasons. One aspect that appealed to me is that the show allows fans to see all the contestants’ very real struggles from start to finish. Real-life isn’t like Instagram, and every episode of Metal Shop Masters showcases some epic welding triumphs, failures and battles of seven very talented artists.”
Koy hosts the elimination-style reality television show in which seven contestants are given 10 hours to tackle metal fabrication challenges in which they create art, robots and road warriors. The last competitor left standing after the final episode wins $50,000 and the title Metal Shop Master.
“I’ve done a lot of heavy construction-type welding and fabrication and I’ve been a welding educator,” said Hoffman, who started welding in high school and also worked as a welding instructor. “It’s also the first time that a woman has been the content expert on a global show like this. I’m proud to represent the industry on the professional side, and I just happen to be a woman.”
Madero is world-renowned for pieces like a 500-foot monumental steel "Serpentina" for Albuquerque International Airport and the Eagle & Serpent Mexican coat of arms in front of the official residence of the president of Mexico.
For more information, visit netflix.com/MetalShopMasters or aws.org.