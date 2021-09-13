Stars of Netflix's 'Metal Shop Masters' to appear at metal forming conference in Chicago

Judges from the newly released Netflix show "Metal Shop Masters" will appear at the FABTECH 2021 conference at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago.

The American Welding Society is hosting the metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing conference from Monday through Wednesday at the convention center at 2301 S. King Dr.

Judges Stephanie Hoffman and David Madero from "Metal Shop Masters" will talk about the show at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Careers in Welding Mobile Exhibit or Booth B20084.

“While welding has been an ancillary part of other reality shows, Metal Shop Masters puts our skilled trade and craftspeople into the limelight like never before,” said Gary Konarska, executive director and CEO, American Welding Society. “Metal Shop Masters will connect with millions of viewers, exposing them to all the cool things you can do with metal as a career, hobby, passion and creative outlet.”

Stephanie Hoffman, a metal artist and former pipe welder who now serves as program manager of workforce development at the American Welding Society, and David Madero, a Mexican-American metal sculpting artist known for his 120-foot-tall Monumental Christ, will make one of the first public appearances after the show comes out and they're allowed to publicly speak freely about it.